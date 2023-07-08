The MIAA statewide tournaments have now gone through two full seasons of play.
In the fall of 2021, the MIAA eliminated sectional tournaments, opening up the bracket to the top 32 teams in each division that are seeded by a statewide power ranking, which takes into account strength of schedule and rewards teams for playing difficult opponents.
Now in the summer of 2023, let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of the system.
PROS
The power rankings are the biggest positive in the statewide playoffs. Stacking your schedule with cupcake teams in order to inflate your win/loss record will not be rewarded by the power rankings. Instead, playing a difficult schedule is encouraged and competitive games against good teams will lead to a ratings boost, as it should. This system has given us some great regular season games, especially in 2022-23 when teams knew what the rankings were looking for.
Those types of games would never have been scheduled in the previous system, where teams were seeded by win/loss record, an extremely flawed system. It led to an undeserving team reaching a sectional semifinal or sectional final without much of a challenge. In the current power ranking system, your seed is your draw and the lower the seed the more difficult the road is.
CONS
Now let’s go to the cons, and there are several.
The most glaring weakness in this current format is the travel, as teams could go anywhere in the state right away. A trip to Worcester or to Western Mass. for a state final is a memorable one that teams are more than willing to make. But a two-plus hour bus ride on a school night in the early rounds is just tedious. In the prelims especially, you do not get much of a postseason atmosphere when a low seeded Western Mass. squad has to travel to Andover or Methuen.
Add the unpredictable New England weather to the mix, and it proves a daunting situation.
COULD GO EITHER WAY
The most polarizing issue in the current system is home games through the quarterfinals. Home field/court/ice advantage means everything in this tournament, and it becomes a bigger advantage the deeper you go.
On one side, a team that earns a high seed gets rewarded with home games, and good teams are tough to beat at home, especially with the season on the line. The deeper the tournament goes, however, the more evenly matched the teams become and too many times the home teams has won out because they were playing at home, not because they were necessarily the better team.
When two good, evenly matched teams are playing deep in the postseason the playing field should be level, especially in a round as deep as the quarterfinals where every team left is elite.
CONCLUSION
In conclusion, there are a lot of things to like about the current playoff system. The rankings system has led to some great matchups and some memorable moments for local squads. With that said, the system needs some tweaking. The travel, especially in the early rounds is just too much.
The power rankings should be here to stay, they reward teams for challenging themselves and eliminate a stacked or weaker side of the state bracket. The statewide format, however, is a resounding no. Bring back the sectional tournaments. Sectional semifinals and finals also had much more of a big game feel than a Round of 16 or state quarterfinal, it seemed like there was a lot more on the line.
Sectional tournaments with power rankings is the way to go, you keep the local rivalries, you have so much more to play for in the early rounds and the teams are seeded fairly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.