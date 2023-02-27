LOWELL – Haverhill High senior Cal Pruett did everything in his power at Tsongas Arena on Monday night.
Unfortunately, he couldn’t score.
Lowell Catholic, now 8-10-2, advances to the Round of 32, with a 1-0 win.
While Lowell Catholic’s goalie turned away 40 shots, the Hillies netminder made arguably the best seven saves of the game, including four in the final six minutes keeping the Hillies alive.
“It was a little crazy out there, diving around a little bit,” said Pruett. “I didn’t mind. All of the guys were giving it their all. We got a lot of shots off. Their goalie was really good tonight. It happens.”
The fact the Hillies, which finish with a respectable 13-7-1 record, kept badgering the Lowell Catholic net with 12 shots each in the first two periods and then 16 in the last period, particularly down a goal for the last period.
According to the Hillies coach it was something he’d seen many times before.
“We really fought there until the end,” said Haverhill coach Joe Roberts. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year. We did early in the year when we had three guys lost to suspensions. We did it again tonight. We just couldn’t get that one shot. Just one is all we needed, but couldn’t get. The one thing our guys have is character.”
Two of the Hillies top scorers, senior John Bishop (15 goals) and Jack Costa (10 goals), each got off six shots apiece.
“We’ve been a pretty good team all season when it comes to creating opportunities and finishing them,” said Coach Roberts. “Not tonight. You have to give them credit.”
Lowell Catholic’s only goal came after the Hillies were dominating before a penalty was called. Only 14 seconds into the penalty, Pruett couldn’t see the shot from the point through a screen.
Pruett said those things happen in hockey and that he finishes his illustrious career without any regrets.
“I loved playing for Haverhill High. Loved it,” said Pruett, who is hoping to play club hockey at UMaine or UNH next fall. “We had great leadership on this team. A lot of seniors who cared. I hope the younger guys learn the importance of leadership and take it to another level.”
