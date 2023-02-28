LOWELL --When it was over, Haverhill High star goalie Cal Pruett ran his hand through his long hair and took a deep breath.
His career was officially done. As in high school career.
His Haverhill High team fell to Lowell Catholic, 1-0, in the Division 2 state preliminaries.
The only thing the goalie couldn’t do was score. It was probably one of his best performances, “standing on his head” several times keeping the Hillies alive.
“I’m OK with the way we fought to try and win this,” said Pruett. “It’s what we do at Haverhill High. We work our butts off until the end.”
While the other goalie, Lowell Catholic’s Vinnie Durso, “pitched” a shutout and was outstanding, turning away 40 shots, you could argue the toughest seven saves of the game were at Pruett, who knocked six of them away with his glove.
“My glove is my weapon,” said Pruett. “It made a few big saves today.”
Lowell Catholic, now 8-10-2, advances to the Round of 32, while Haverhill, with an impressive 13-7-1 record, is done.
The Hillies badgered the Lowell Catholic throughout the game, but nothing got through.
Two of the Hillies top scorers, senior John Bishop (15 goals) and Jack Costa (10 goals), each got off six shots.
“We’ve been a pretty good team all season when it comes to creating opportunities and finishing them,” said Haverhill coach Joe Roberts. “Not tonight. You have to give them credit.”
Lowell Catholic’s only goal came after the Hillies were dominating before a penalty was called. Only 14 seconds into the penalty, Pruett couldn’t see the shot from the point through a screen.
Pruett said those things happen in hockey and that he finishes his stellar career without any regrets.
“I loved playing for Haverhill High. Loved it,” said Pruett, who is hoping to play club hockey at UMaine or UNH next fall. “We had great leadership on this team. A lot of seniors who cared. I hope the younger guys learn the importance of leadership and take it to another level.
“I will probably never stop playing hockey. It’s in my blood. and I don’t it will ever go away.”
