FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox don’t often play in front of hostile home crowds, but Wednesday night Red Sox Nation was overwhelmed by the Puerto Rican invasion of JetBlue Park.
Playing a quick warm-up ahead of this weekend’s World Baseball Classic opener, Team Puerto Rico received a hero’s welcome from the enthusiastic crowd of 8,715. A festive backdrop of drums, chants, horns and cowbells filled the air from the moment gates opened, and everywhere you looked there were Puerto Rican jerseys and flags.
And whenever a Puerto Rican player made a play, it got loud. Real loud.
If Wednesday was a preview of what fans can expect in the coming weeks the World Baseball Classic could be a special baseball experience, but while the Red Sox pulled away for a 9-3 win, manager Alex Cora praised Puerto Rico and said he’s grateful to have played a role in helping prepare them for the tournament.
“I knew it was going to be like this,” said Cora, who previously served as Team Puerto Rico’s general manager during the 2017 tournament, of the electric atmosphere. “I’m glad we showed up to support them, that was the whole thing and like I said before I’m very proud that we were a part of that, helping them out to get ready for the tournament and we wish them well.”
Team Puerto Rico has been in town since Tuesday when it opened training camp, and the visiting national team offered the Red Sox a unique opportunity to test themselves against a collection of some of the world’s most talented players.
Rookie Brandon Walter, Wednesday’s starting pitcher, was thrown right into the fire when he opened the game against New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor. The lefty acquitted himself well by striking the four-time All-Star out looking on a slick 79 mph slider, and he went on to retire the first seven batters he faced before losing the strike zone in the third inning.
After Walter was pulled after 2.1 innings, minor leaguer Robert Kwiatkowski came on with the bases loaded and cleaned up the mess by forcing Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario to ground into an inning ending double play.
Kiké Hernández, who has temporarily traded in his Red Sox jersey to don his nation’s colors, went 0 for 2 with a walk. Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and Triston Casas and Daniel Palka each had two RBI each for the Red Sox, with rookie David Hamilton adding an RBI triple as part of a six-run bottom of the seventh.
“He’s putting in some good swings lately,” Cora said of Hamilton. “You see the confidence and obviously the speed is elite. Besides that he’s very smart around the bases and it’s been fun to watch him the last few nights.”
Rodriguez makes spring debut
Newly acquired Red Sox lefty Joely Rodriguez made his first appearance of the spring, and it was a good one. Rodriguez entered the game in the top of the sixth and proceeded to strike out Javy Baez, Christian Vazquez and MJ Melendez in quick succession.
It was as good a start as Rodriguez could have hoped for, and far better than he expected.
“I was baffled,” Rodriguez said. “I feel really really good. Last year I finished with some issues with my shoulder but right now I feel really healthy and ready to go. I see the results today, my arm feels way better and we’re ready for the season.”
Rodriguez was the club’s first free agent signing of the offseason, but coming off shoulder surgery the Red Sox have moved him along slowly. The lefty is not considered to be behind the other relievers in their progression and Rodriguez said he expects to be good to go for Opening Day barring any setbacks.
Turner will be away from Sox for a while
Though Justin Turner was fortunate to avoid serious injury after being hit in the face by a pitch on Monday, it will likely still be a while before he returns to the Red Sox.
Cora said Wednesday that Turner will have his stitches in for at least two weeks and will spend that time resting at home. Though they haven’t ruled out a return by Opening Day, he said right now it’s much too early to tell.
“He’s been getting rest, he feels a lot better than two days ago so he’s recovering well,” Cora said. “Way too soon to think [about Opening Day], we’ll see how he reacts in the upcoming days and we’ll go from there.”
Cora did have positive updates on the club’s other injured players.
Brayan Bello (right forearm soreness) will throw live batting practice along with Garrett Whitlock (hip rehab) on Saturday. James Paxton (hamstring strain) played catch on Wednesday and is still trending in the right direction.
“It seems like he’s moving along well, hopefully we can get him on the mound by the end of the week,” Cora said.
Connor Wong (hamstring) is back hitting and Adalberto Mondesi (ACL rehab) hit and took ground balls on Wednesday.
