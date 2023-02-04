LAWRENCE — For those who have been closely following the North Andover boys basketball team since the beginning of the season, they know this team can compete with the best of the best in Massachusetts.
They’ve done it quietly, almost to the point of flying under the radar.
That’s exactly what happened on a frigid Friday night in Lawrence, when the Scarlet Knights faced a tough task against the now 16-1 Lancers. Despite the valiant efforts, North Andover fell just short of shocking the state’s basketball world, and Lawrence won survived, 62-57.
From the tip-off, North Andover showed its grit and determination versus an incredibly tough opponent.
Jake Denney’s scoring barrage started early, hitting a quick three in the first quarter, and finishing the game with 17.
The first quarter saw many turnovers, but also came with great defense from both sides.
Down 17-13 early in the second quarter, Denney took over. With his three straight threes and sophomore Bryan Gyorda scoring two of his seven on the night, North Andover took a 24-17 lead with 4:32 to go in the half.
To end the first half, another Scarlet Knight sophomore guard, this time Cam Bethel, hit back-to-back threes, and ultimately North Andover led by seven at halftime, 34-27.
“I think that we were sleepwalking through the first half,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “North Andover had a great game plan, they came in with more urgency, and they played well. They did a phenomenal job, honestly, and it took us a long time to finally get going.”
The story all year for Lancers has been how they played in the second half, and that was shown once again in this matchup.
Lawrence guard Marius Canery took over in the second half, but North Andover still led by 46-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
With the fourth underway, it really did seem possible for the Scarlet Knights to hang on and shock Lawrence, giving the Lancers their first home loss all season, but Moore and his squad knew they would not let that happen.
With 4:30 to go in the game, after a Zach Wolinski three, North Andover led 51-48, but all momentum was swinging to Lawrence.
A jump shot by Lancer sophomore guard Jonathan Ocasio gave his squad a one point lead with 2:57 to go, and they never trailed after that point.
“Honestly, for us, this game was ugly,” said Moore. “We did a decent job tonight, and credit to them (North Andover), they are a real tough team.”
Despite the Scarlet Knight’s great efforts, Canery sank two free throws with eight seconds to go in the game, putting away all hopes for a stunning upset.
“I feel like for some teams, they lose focus after a game like this, but I really do think this is good for us,” said Moore. “We play Tuesday night versus Lowell, and I think it’s good, this really refocuses us heading into the next one.”
Canery led Lawrence with 17 points. Ocasio added 15, while Ryan Grunon and Tobi Ogunbare had eight apiece.
North Andover is now 9-5.
