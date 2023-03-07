KINGSTON, N.H. – The Pelham High boys might have been a little bit angry letting one get away at Laconia during the regular season.
The Pythons didn’t make the same mistake when it mattered most.
Tuesday night, fifth-seeded Pelham knocked out the No. 1 seed, Laconia, with authority, 69-31, in the NHIAA Division II state semifinals.
Pelham rolled to a 27-8 lead and led 38-17 at the break, paced by Zach James (16 points) and Dom Herrling (12).
Coming off a 31-point playoff game, James continued to scorch the nets, finishing with a game-high 34 as Pelham improved to 18-6 overall and 17-4 in New Hampshire. Herrling finished up with 17.
For Laconia, it was only the second loss of the year.
Pelham now looks to finish the job in the state title game.
Sunday at UNH, the Pythons will battle No. 2 Pembroke.
Pelham will be gunning for its first boys hoop state title since winning Division III in 2016. The Pythons were D-II runners-up in 2021.
Wednesday night at 5:30, back here at Sanborn Regional, the Pelham girls look to punch their ticket to the title game as well when they face off with Kennett in the state semis.
Pelham 69, Laconia 31
Division II State Semifinals
Pelham Scorers: Z. James 10-9-34, D. Herrling 4-8-17, P. Hemmerdinger 3-0-6, A. Villanueva 2-2-6, J Cawthron 1-0-2, A. Carroll 1-0-2, C. Travis 0-2-2 (21-21-69)
