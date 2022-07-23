For the Boston sports fan, there is no better bargain than New England Patriots training camp.
Why? Because the price is so right.
Training camp begins on Wednesday, with the first open-to-the-public session slated for 9:30 a.m. The open practices usually last going into the third preseason game.
Seats, parking, fan experience games and exhibits, a chance to get up-close-and-personal with your favorite New England Patriot?
As the annoying tax service commercial says, “free, free, free, free, free.”
Yes, you have to pay for gas and any concessions you might purchase, but training camp for the most part is a heck of a bargain.
Here are some hints to help make training camp enjoyable for you.
The first and most important is to follow the schedule along at patriots.com for days and times. The team often weaves days off, closed practices, travel days the exhibition games into the schedule.
So if you are planning a trip, check the team’s website.
By far, for action on the field, the best days at camp are the joint practices.
This season, the Patriots and Carolina Panthers will hold joint practices on the days leading up to their August 19 preseason game. That game is on a Friday. Keep an eye for the joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday that week.
Another key, if you head down, is to utilize the Patriots fan experience exhibits. They’re a great diversion if practice gets a little tedious.
One other hint I often toss out there is to package the day with another trip. Practices are usually held in the morning hours -- again catch the schedule on-line to be sure. So try to be creative in your planning.
It could be as simple as shopping at Patriot Place or maybe even just a trip down to the “Racino” at Plainridge (5 minutes down Route 1).
Training camp makes for a heck of a day trip, just so long as you do it right and enjoy the experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.