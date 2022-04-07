Rafael Devers might be the most underrated athlete in Boston sports. In fact, he might be the most underrated player in all of baseball.
Since making his debut at age 20 back in 2017, Devers has accomplished feats not seen by a Red Sox player his age since the days of Ted Williams. He’s topped 100 career home runs, posted two seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBIs, led the American League in doubles and helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series title. All before his 25th birthday.
Yet even locally Devers rarely seems to move the needle. But not for much longer.
This year Devers should become impossible to ignore.
Heading into his sixth big league season, Devers is on the precipice of superstardom and has shown every indication he’s ready to make the leap. Last year Devers hit a career-high 38 home runs and earned his first all-star nod, and with the season on the line in Boston’s regular season finale he had the game of his life, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored to carry the Red Sox over the finish line and into the playoffs.
He is by all accounts a franchise cornerstone, and the Red Sox can’t allow him to get away.
Despite his overwhelming talent, Devers’ future with the Red Sox is uncertain. Unless he and the club can agree to a contract extension, Devers will hit the open market after the 2023 season.
Two years might seem like a long time, but the Red Sox would be playing with fire allowing him to get any closer to free agency than he already is. We’ve already walked down that path with Mookie Betts, and nobody liked how that story ended.
Things should never come to that with Devers.
Players like Devers don’t come along often, and he’s the rare example of a prospect who both exceeded expectations and has somehow still managed to fly under the radar.
He’s not particularly flashy. He is not on the cover of “MLB: The Show” like Fernando Tatis Jr. and he’s not a global icon like Shohei Ohtani. He’s never even been in a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial.
But man, is Devers fun to watch.
Devers plays with a childlike enthusiasm, and manager Alex Cora once joked that every at bat is like a Comedy Central routine. He makes over the top expressions when he disagrees with a call, and even more so when he misses a juicy pitch. He’s constantly talking to himself, but when the chips are down, his game speaks for itself.
And again, he’s only 25. He’s just going to keep getting better and better.
Sure, Devers isn’t perfect. He’s not a strong defensive player at third base and he might eventually shift to first base or designated hitter. But players with his pure talent don’t come along often, and Red Sox fans should appreciate what they have.
Devers is a superstar, and it’s high time everybody started treating him that way.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
