ANDOVER — Talented on the mound is one thing. Guts? A whole different story.
Central Catholic’s Lukasz Rondeau took to the hill here at Greater Lawrence Tech on Wednesday with a satchel full of both. The lefty shackled Algonquin on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings, powering the 11th-seeded Raiders to a 9-0 shutout win in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 matchup.
Saturday, Central — most likely sending West Point-commit Frankie Melendez to the hill — will tangle with No. 3 Catholic Memorial in a Final 8 matchup (3:30 p.m.) at Babson College.
“Lukasz was very gutsy. I don’t know that he had his best stuff. He certainly didn’t have his best command, but he was very gutsy,” said Raider coach John Sexton, whose club moves to 16-8. “When he was able to slow himself down, he got much more comfortable and he threw more strikes. He was very good today. He’s had a great year.
“I said in the league meeting the other day, if he wasn’t on our team our record would probably be three or four games in the opposite direction. He’s been that valuable. He’s a workhorse, and he’s had an excellent season.”
Rondeau got into one true jam, loading the bases on the two walks and a bounding-ball single with one out in the Algonquin third.
“It was a little rough starting out, but you just have to make your adjustments and pitch your game,” Rondeau said. “Throw like you can, stay confident the whole time. I just settled in, had to take some deep breaths and just pitch my game, and I got out of it.”
Rondeau got the second out via the punchout, then induced a two-hopper that Charlie Antonopoulos gobbled up at third.
From there, Algonquin stood no chance. Melendez came in to get the final two outs of the game, basically as a tuneup for Saturday.
Central scooped up a run in the first and two more in the second for a 3-0 lead with Kyle Bishop providing a key base hit.
“Scoring early runs helped with momentum,” said Rondeau. “We just kept adding to that, it was pretty sweet. We’re rolling right now, and I don’t see us stopping anytime soon.”
Tyler Normandie, who had reached on an infield single, came around to score on a passed ball, making it 4-0 in the third. Jack Savio doubled in Nathan Kearney, who had walked and stolen second, making it 5-0.
Brady Rickenbach’s two-run double and Ryan Cloutier’s solo homer closed out the Central scoring.
Central now sets its sights on CM, which took out Andover, 6-2, on Wednesday. The two teams met in the Raider season opener, with Central taking a 4-3 decision.
Central Catholic 9, Algonquin 0
Algonquin (12-11): 000 000 0 — 0
CC (16-8): 121104x — 9
Algonquin (0): Gamache cf 3-0-0, Salvi rf 2-0-0, Russell 2b 3-0-1, Jankovich 1b 3-0-0, J. Clark ss 3-0-1, T. Clark dh 3-0-0, Meeh 3b 3-0-0, Carlson c 2-0-0, Lee p 0-0-0, Desmond p 0-0-0, Totals 24-0-3
Central (9): Espinola 2b 4-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-1-1, Cloutier rf 4-2-2, Savio dh 3-1-1, Normandie lf 3-2-1, Rickenbach c 3-0-2, Ferris c 0-1-0, Antonopoulos 3b 2-1-1, Delacruz dd 3-0-0, Bishop cf 3-1-1, Totals 28-9-9
RBI: Cloutier, Savio, Rickenbach 2, Antonopoulos, Bishop
WP: Rondeau; LP: Lee
