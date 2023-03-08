LAWRENCE – Central Catholic has been battle-tested in the final few minutes of its close games, especially late in the season. The Raider toughness when it mattered proved to be the difference on Wednesday night.
BC High may have come here into Memorial Gym and had its way with the Raiders during the regular season, but Central exacted a little revenge – when it mattered most.
In front of a packed house, the Raiders rallied from down six in the fourth to knock out BC High in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 in overtime, 51-46.
With the win, the No. 4 Raiders made it three Merrimack Valley Conference squads still alive in D-1, joining top-seed Lawrence and No. 9 North Andover in the Elite 8.
“That team has really had our number, dating back to last season,” said Central Catholic head coach Mark Dunham. “Earlier this season, they took us down on our senior night, and Coach (Bill) Loughnane does such a great job with them. For our guys, the resiliency they have had, to grind out games like this, it’s huge for our program.”
This game had everything you could possibly ask for from an MIAA tournament game, with back-and-forth scoring and phenomenal defense.
Joey Hart stayed hot with his performance tonight, scoring 10 points off of perfect shooting in the first quarter, and finishing the game with 25 points.
“I tried to keep rolling tonight, I’ve had a good stretch of games,” said Hart. “I let the game come to me here and not force anything, and this is a great feeling for our guys.”
With only 2:25 to go in the fourth quarter, the Raiders trailed by four. It was tough to envision a Central comeback.
“It’s one of those moments as a staff, and we mentioned what we have to do to score the basketball,” said Dunham. “Some shots did not want to fall, but Javi Lopez had a ginormous steal towards the end of the quarter, he really does not play like a freshman.”
Marcus Rivera had an incredibly tough layup with only a minute to go in the quarter, and after that, defense took over for both sides.
Central had the final possession of regulation, taking four three-point shots, but missing all four, sending this all-time classic to overtime.
The extra session was all Raiders.
Hart scored a traditional 3-point play with only two minutes to go in OT, and the Raiders did not trail after that.
Central Catholic held on to win by five, and the Raiders will travel to Needham next on Saturday with a chance to advance on to the Final Four.
“We had three goals this season, and one of those goals was to advance onto the Final Four,” said Dunham. “We are on the cusp of that, and it helps with the game being here, but Needham is a fantastic team. It’s going to be a great game, and I’m sure it will be similar to this one here tonight.”
Central led 15-10 after the first, but Captain Ivan Yhomby was excellent in the quarter for the Eagles, and finished the night with 12 points, second in scoring for his squad behind senior Jaron Josephs, who finished with 13 points.
Nick Sangermano was excellent in the second quarter, scoring seven of his ten points in the frame. With Sangermano and Hart’s play, the Raiders led by three at halftime, 24-21.
Quinn Costello, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, was very quiet in the first half, before a clutch three gave his Eagles a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 32-31.
Central Catholic 51, BC High 46 (OT)Division 1 Round of 16
Central: Joey Hart 10-2-25, Markys Bridgewater 0-1-1, Javi Lopes 1-6-8, Marcus Rivera 1-1-3, Nick Sangermano 4-1-10, Bladomir Hiraldo 1-0-2
