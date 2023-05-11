LAWRENCE — The Central Catholic softballers stepped onto the field at Kennedy Park with one goal in mind — to walk off 90 minutes or so later and still remain in the Merrimack Valley Conference title race.
A second loss to Billerica would basically have ended those championship hopes. So, instead, the Raiders just took care of business, blitzing the previously unbeaten (14-0) Indians, 9-2.
With the result, both Central, which hits Burnham Road on Friday night to tangle with Methuen, and Billerica now have one loss in the league as the final two weeks of the regular season approach.
“Now, every game matters,” said Raider coach Stacy Ciccolo. “It really does.”
Fresh off Monday’s victory over 11-1 Burlington, Central adhered to what’s become a pretty monotonous script — dominant pitching from two different Raiders, solid enough defense and timely hitting up and down the lineup card.
“We have a core of our lineup that puts up some pretty good numbers on the regular, but I think every person in the batting order has come through here or there, or done something pretty positive for us,” said Ciccolo. “I think that’s why we’re playing well.”
Central took a 3-0 lead in the second off Indians’ starter Naomi Boldebuck as Amelia Ovalles lifted a sacrifice fly and Bella Boyer delivered an RBI double to left-center.
Ovalles added a two-run single in the fourth and Zayna Wotkowicz added an RBI hit in the frame as Central pushed it to 6-0.
That was plenty of offense the way Julia Malowitz was dealing in the circle. The junior, a tough-luck 2-1 loser to Billerica in the previous meeting, hung four scoreless innings on the board, allowing one hit and striking out six. Freshman flame-thrower Elizabeth Kearney came on to toss the final three, allowing a pair of unearned runs but striking out four.
“Every inning before the throw-down pitch, I’d just look at everyone and say we need redemption against this team,” said Malowitz. “I was just so excited to be starting against them.”
Added Ciccolo, “Julia was a little off the first time we played them, too. I know what she’s capable of. I thought Julia pitched a really good game. They’re a scrappy, gritty team. They fight for runs. and they’ll try a lot of things. We stayed composed.”
Central’s final offensive flurry came in the bottom of the sixth, punctuated by a two-run triple to right by Olivia Moeckel and a Malowitz RBI base hit.
For the day, the Raiders pounded nine hits off of two Billerica pitchers. Moeckel led with three, and Wotkowicz had a pair.
“(Boldebuck) kept us quite off balance the first time. We whiffed 16 times, and I thought that was a little bit uncharacteristic of us,” said Ciccolo. “Honestly, the game plan for today was to make adjustments and put the ball in play and see what happens.”
Central 9, Billerica 2CC (9): Malowitz p 4-0-1; Clements pr 0-1-0; Boucher 2B 3-0-0; Milner 3B 3-2-1; Moeckel rf 4-2-3; Wotkowicz c 4-2-2; Fox ss 3-1-1; Ovalles dp 3-0-1; Perrotta 1b 2-0-0; Boyer cf 3-1-1. Totals: 29-9-10
RBI: Ovalles 3, Moeckel 2, Malowitz, Wotkowicz, Boyer
WP: Malowitz; LP: Boldebuck; S: Kearney
