LAWRENCE – After trudging through a rough start to the season, the Central Catholic boys lacrosse team is starting to heat it up.
Starting the season 1-4, the Raiders have begun to do what they do best and have everyone contribute offensively. Tuesday, on Senior Night, the Raiders kept their hot streak going with a 10-5 win over rival Methuen.
“Tonight was our Senior Night as you know, so we wanted to step it up for our 5 seniors, Ben (Faletra), Mikey (Ryan), Sean (Gray), Easton (Morse) and John (Murphy),” said Central Catholic coach Mike Forgione, whose club moved to 6-7 on the year. “We had a little trouble in the first half, but after the halftime break our boys got it together, and won a crucial game on the path to the playoffs, and for our five seniors.”
“The conditions were perfect at the beginning of the game, before it got pretty cold for the final three quarters,” added Forgione. “The cold definitely did not help us offensively tonight, but we got the job done and that’s what matters most.”
Methuen was without its most valuable player on offense due to injury, Clarkson commit Joey Casarano, and that certainly hurt.
Sophomore Jared Cripps scored all five goals for the Rangers.
Central Catholic began the game with a 3-1 lead heading into the second quarter, before Cripps was able to add on two goals in the quarter to make it a 4-3 game at halftime.
“Methuen is a great team. We know so many guys over there and they had our energy beat in the first half,” said Ben Faletra, who scored three goals. “The atmosphere here tonight was everything we’ve needed, and that helped us on the way to a huge second half, especially the fourth quarter.”
Ryan and Ethan Mitchell tacked on two goals in the third quarter, and with Methuen goalie AJ Smith saving 17 shots on the night, it looked like we were in store for a fantastic final 12 minutes.
Ben’s brother, Luke, started the fourth with a snipe over Smith’s right shoulder, and the Faletras and company never looked back. Ben scored twice more in the fourth, giving the Raiders a 10-3 lead with only five minutes to go.
Cripps would finish with his final two scores of the night, but it was far too late for Methuen, as Central.
“These past four years at Central have meant a lot to me, especially after losing my freshman year to COVID, which was going to be a big year for this program,” said Faletra, who will be attending UMass next fall. “There’s only five of us as seniors this year, which is a lot less than usual, but we have come together as a group all year long.”
As for Coach Forgione, he’s extremely happy with the way his squad has played these past few games, and feels confident heading into the playoffs.
“We definitely have a tough few games remaining in the regular season, but we are excited to see what happens,” said Forgione. “I want our boys to go out there and finish the season strong as we’ve been, and get ourselves situated in a good spot heading into the postseason.”
Central Catholic 10, Methuen 5
CC: 3-1-2-4 – 10
Methuen: 1-2-0-2 – 5
Goals: Central Catholic – Ben Faletra 3, Easton Morse 2, Mikey Ryan 2, Ryan Tighe 1, Conor Shanahan 1, Luke Faletra 1; Methuen – Jared Cripps 5
