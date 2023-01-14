LAWRENCE — Unbeaten Andover girls hoops has dominated all opponents thus far this season. The Warriors had a tough Central Catholic team in their way on Friday night, but senior Anna Foley knew Andover had what it would take against their archrivals.
Foley scored 19 and led the Warriors to a 55-43 win on the Raiders’ home floor. The reigning Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year has lived up to her star status during the early stretch of the season, and Andover head coach Alan Hibino expects nothing less from her.
“She is a stabilizing force on the court,” said Hibino. “When she went to the bench in foul trouble, she’s supportive and pointed things out. As a four-year starter, she really knows how to play the game, even with fouls.”
The Warriors started off the game on a 9-0 run, sparked by Kathleen Yates, who finished the game with 12 points.
Despite Central Catholic being down 10 at halftime, the Raiders showed plenty of toughness in the second half.
Sophomore guard Kerri Finneran was the player who really sparked the offense for Central, finishing the game with a team-leading 15 points.
Despite Finneran heating up, as well as teammate Kathleen Smith (14 points), Andover did what they do best, and did not let the pressure get to them, as they led by 13 heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s always a tough place to play here, as you can tell,” said Hibino. “Central played hard, they played tough, and I thought they made some good adjustments in the game. It took us a while to move our pieces around when they switched to the zone, and I thought they did a good job overall.”
A 6-0 run by Central to start the fourth, led by Smith with 4 points, really made it an interesting game with only seven minutes to go.
Yates and Foley stayed composed, and ended up scoring 6 of the next 7 points to give the Warriors a 12-point lead with 4:30 to go in the contest.
Finneran did all she could for Central, but clutch free throws down the stretch by Foley gave Andover the double-digit win, to stay undefeated.
“The intensity that we had when we hit some adversity is a huge message for our players,” said Hibino. “When Central threw a punch at us, how did we respond? I think we responded pretty well tonight, and had some great contributions off the bench.”
Andover is now 9-0 with a matchup versus Billerica coming next.
Central Catholic fell to 4-5. The Raiders play another top 10 foe, Bishop Fenwick, next.
Andover 55, Central Catholic 43
Andover (55): Foley 19, Hanscom 9, Kobelski 5, Yates 12, White 0, Buckley 6, Vidoni 2, Dorelas 2. Totals 23-8-55
Central Catholic (43): Beers 2, Kwo 4, Yfantopulos 1, Montague 7, Finneran 15, Smith 14
3-pointers: A — Kobelski; CC — Finneran, Montague
Andover (9-0): 15 13 15 12 — 55
Central Catholic (4-4): 6 12 12 13 — 43
