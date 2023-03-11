LAWRENCE -- On a night where stingy, athletic defense from both sides put points and even clean looks at a premium, Central Catholic had two pretty good ones in the final 10 seconds to extend the season.
They just didn’t fall. The fourth-seeded Raiders fell to No. Needham, 43-41, before a sellout crowd here in the MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.
The Rockets, now 22-2, advance to face North Andover in the final four, Tuesday night, 7 p.m., at Woburn High School.
“It’s been the case for us all year, the ball doesn’t want to go in the hoop,” said Raider coach Mark Dunham of the wild final sequence that saw seniors Markys Bridgewater and Marcus Rivera potential game-winning threes in the final 10 seconds.
“I thought about calling a timeout there, four seconds, Marcus had the ball open in the corner … He hadn’t seen one go in, I figured that was going to be the one.
“Marcus had a really good look in the corner, senior captain, so proud of him, he took the shot. It just didn’t go in. He’s been a leader for us, so if that’s how we’re going to go out, I’m going to lose well with Marcus taking that shot.”
Central’s offensive woes are nothing new. They’ve made this gallant late-season run on defense and Hart, Joey Hart. But in the final 2-plus minutes, the Raiders paid the price on Saturday night.
Hart’s physical driving hoop gave Central a 41-37 lead at that point. Who knew the Raiders would not score again?
“Hat’s off to Needham, they came into a hostile environment and stayed with it. We had a four-point lead late in the game, and they just kept hanging around,” said Dunham.
“In the first half, we had so many good looks, they just didn’t want to go. We’re similar teams. We knew it was probably going to be a rock fight, but ultimately, it was a make or miss game. They just made one more than we did.”
For a while, Central’s passion and press looked like they would be enough to handle the Bay State Conference Herget Division champs.
The Raiders were getting impactful performances from the freshman, Javi Lopez (13 points), and gritty bench guy, Bladomir Hiraldo.
And while Hart often drew multiple defenders, he still managed a team-high 14 points.
But in a second half that featured eight lead changes and no advantage larger than six, Needham had a couple answers of its own in the form of big man Henry Bickford (14 points) and slick guard Brian Cloonan (15 points).
Bickford’s tip-in hoop in the final minute proved to be the game-winner.
Central finishes up the year at 17-7. Replacing three seniors, including two extreme heart-and-soul types like Rivera and Bridgewater won’t be easy.
“Marcus started since freshman year, Markys started playing as a sophomore … two really good defensive players,” said Dunham. “They’ll be missed, but I’m really excited about the young guys coming back. You’ve got three starters (Hart, Lopez and sophomore Nick Sangermano) coming back. The whole bench is young, so I’m excited for the opportunity to coach them next year, so, yeah, the future is bright.”
