Coming into camp the battle between outfielders Raimel Tapia and Jarren Duran for the last spot on the Red Sox bench was expected to be among the hottest of the spring.
Now? It’s no competition.
While Duran has spent the past three weeks away from the Red Sox playing for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, Tapia has seized the opportunity and emerged as one of the most productive players in Red Sox camp.
He’s played so well that if he isn’t on the Opening Day roster it would be shocking.
Signed as a minor league free agent after spending 2022 as a reserve outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays, Tapia is currently batting .351 with a .400 on-base percentage and 1.049 OPS in 14 Grapefruit League games, all of which rank among the best on the Red Sox. He’s clubbed two home runs and five doubles, meaning more than half of his total hits (13) have gone for extra bases, and he’s also stolen three bases and struck out just five times in 40 plate appearances.
Between his spring production, prior big league experience, athleticism and left-handed bat, Tapia looks like a perfect fit as a platoon outfielder to pair with the righty-hitting Rob Refsnyder on the Red Sox bench.
Originally it seemed like Tapia being a non-roster invitee could work against him, especially when Duran also started the spring off hot. Now the fact he’d need to be added to the 40-man roster doesn’t look like as big an issue, especially considering that Tapia reportedly has an opt out in his contract.
If the Red Sox have to make a choice between keeping Tapia and cutting loose someone else or allowing Tapia to be lost to another organization, that doesn’t seem like a difficult call at this point.
As for Duran, early on it looked like he might have a chance to keep pace with Tapia. He went 3 for 6 (.500) with two doubles and a home run in four games to start off camp, but since leaving for the World Baseball Classic he’s seen limited playing time, going 0 for 5 over the team’s six tournament games.
Duran could really use more regular at bats and as things stand he wouldn’t see much action in the majors if he were to make the team. Given that he still has minor league options it’s likely the Red Sox would prefer he spend a few weeks playing every day at Triple-A Worcester to get caught up on the time he missed.
If he tears the cover off the ball and Tapia winds up struggling out of the gate the Red Sox can always revisit their decision later, but at least for now this shouldn’t be complicated. Tapia’s earned his spot on the Red Sox roster and it should only be a matter of time before the Red Sox make it official.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.