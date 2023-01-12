Playing tough and moral victories are all well and good, a major part of growth and improvement.
The Methuen High girls are hungry – and ready – for more than that.
So, when the Rangers walked into Chelmsford on Tuesday night and knocked off the 13th-ranked team in the state, it certainly shook some foundations in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“That was a huge win,” said Ranger boss Ryan Middlemiss. “The key to the win was the girls’ compete level and how they stuck together as a team during tough stretches. That was one of the best program wins in a long, long time.”
Coming off a monster season on the soccer field, returning Eagle-Tribune hoop All-Star Samantha Pfeil has anchored the Rangers through the solid, 5-4 start.
The junior is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds, while playing lock-down defense both inside and out.
Sure, there have been bumps in the road along the way, but as the Rangers gain confidence, they should only get more dangerous down the stretch.
“That was really big for us,” said junior Thyanais Santiago.
“Chelmsford is a very good team. To get that win shows a lot.”
LANCERS NOW UP TO 3-4
The Ranger girls travel to Lawrence on Friday night.
The Lancers have picked up a couple of non-league wins with Everett and Greater Lawrence along the way and are looking to step up their games.
Tyanna Medina is scoring 17 points a night for the Lancers, while Kelsie Martinez (9.5), Norielis Santos (8) and Mya Rivera (7) have added depth to the attack in the recent upswing.
“Our bench is long and consistently chips in,” said coach Suzanne Lessard.
FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL: ANDOVER AT CENTRAL
To be honest, Central and Andover could hook up in checkers on a Friday night, and it would be a good take. But when the girls collide on the court, something interesting usually happens.
You get the feeling that even though the Raiders are just 4-3, and Andover remains unbeaten, the top-rated team in the state, that coach Alan Hibino’s club had better pack the “A” game for the bus trip over to Hampshire Street.
“We always look forward to playing Central and the challenge of playing them in their home gym,” said Hibino. “Central plays hard, is always well-prepared and extremely well-coached.”
As if the rich needed to get richer, the Warriors found another key weapon on the way to the Commonwealth Classic title in senior sniper Ari White.
White knocked in seven triples over the three Christmas wins and adds a different dimension to an already potent Andover attack.
Speaking of unsung types, Raider coach Casey Grange has certainly located a good one in sophomore Kerri Finneran.
Finneran has been huge both in lacrosse and field hockey for the Raiders, but the two-year varsity hoopster has stepped it up this winter, earning a spot in the starting lineup.
“When people think of the Finneran family, they think of tough and that is certainly the case for Kerri,” said Grange. “She is versatile in the fact that she can defend guards and forwards. Last year, as a role player, she relied on the outside shot but she’s getting better and better driving to the hoop and playing with her back to the basket. She’s a driven athlete who is able to shift smoothly from excelling in one sport to another. She is a great example that you can be a successful multi-sport athlete if you work hard and put the time in.”
GRANITE STATE RAP
Don’t look now but first-year coach Cassie Turcotte’s Windham Jaguars have run off three straight wins to pull even at 3-3 on the year.
“From the captain’s corner, Bree Amari, Chloe Weeks and Hannah Smith have combined for 136 points, 37 steals and 59 rebounds in the first six contests,” said Turcotte.
Lilah Boucher came ready to play against Winnacunnet last Friday night with 15 points. and Paige Carboni has picked up the defensive slack, taking four charges in the last two games.
Suddenly, things at all three area D-I schools have gotten interesting in the early going as each tries to mount a run toward the playoffs.
Pinkerton moved to 5-2 with a nice win over Nashua South on Thursday night. and Salem turned some heads on Tuesday night, knocking off previously 4-1 Memorial, to level its mark at 3-3.
The Blue Devils are at Londonderry on Friday night while the Jags host South.
ODDS AND ENDS
Look out over there in Turkey Town as someone is heating up on the Crozier Fieldhouse hardwood.
Sophomore Sydney Rogers, over the past two games, has averaged 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the last two games. The Knights head to Billerica in what should be a good battle. …
Haverhill High, which played both Central Catholic and Billerica tough in losses recently, heads to Tewksbury on Friday night. ...
Junior Maia Parker had 14 points, 15 rebounds (her third double double this season) to help the Owls pick up their second victory earlier this week.
The Owls look for a third win on Friday night at Derryfield.
