Danny Field strongly considering leaving Methuen High hockey prior to this winter.
He contemplated taking his skills to junior hockey or a prep school for his final high school campaign, but one lingering thought remained in his mind.
“I felt like I left too much on the table to leave Methuen early,” said Field.
Just four games into his senior season, Field and the Rangers are thrilled he stuck around.
The defenseman and captain scored the go-ahead goal in a season-opening win over Northeast. On Sunday, he sent the game into overtime with a goal, then assisted on the OT game-winner in a victory over Haverhill. Then on Wednesday he scored the lone goal in a 1-1 tie with Cambridge Rindge and Latin.
“The start of the season has been very exciting,” he said. “Opening up my senior year with three good wins was big. I’m happy with my decision to stay with the team.”
While three goals is a season-high for the blueliner, his contributions have always gone well beyond the score sheet.
“Danny’s leadership has been vital to our early-season success,” said Methuen coach Bill Blackwell. “With such a young team, Danny serves as a stabilizing force in our locker room. He is also one of our two guns (on the ice.)”
Methuen dream fulfilled
Field grew up dreaming of following in the footsteps of his brother, former Methuen standout defenseman and co-captain Jack Field (MHS, 2016).
“After watching my older brother Jack and his friends play here on varsity for four years it’s always meant a lot to me to play for Methuen,” Field said. “It’s exciting to follow in his footsteps and be captain like he was as a senior. I model a lot of my game off of him.”
Like his brother, Danny broke into the varsity lineup as a freshman. He quickly earned key shifts on defense thanks to his steady play and ability to lay the big hit.
“I love the physical aspect of the game,” he said. “It’s what I always watched growing up and how I’ve always played. Big hits are always a great way to get the energy in the rink going and it gets everyone going. I see myself as a balanced two-way defenseman who plays well in both ends of the ice.”
Growing, staying a Ranger
After scoring his first two varsity goals as a sophomore, then finding the back of the net once last winter, Field has been more assertive this season with the puck on his stick.
“I’ve been playing more aggressive in the offensive zone, taking more shots from the point and carrying the puck towards the net for scoring opportunities more,” he said.
“I’ve also been playing more aggressively to keep the puck in the zone. I’m also quarterbacking the power play this year. The offense has been good getting the puck back to the point to let me get my slap shot off, like the first goal of the season.”
And while he considered other options heading into his senior season, Field is more than happy with his choice to remain a Ranger.
“Ultimately I decided to stay because I love being a Ranger,” he said. “I love the atmosphere of this team and around the (Methuen High) rink. The team is really close this year, and I love having the fans back and love the fact my senior year we have a shot at the tournament with me being a captain.
“My goal is to help the team make the playoffs and compete for an MVC/DCL title.”
