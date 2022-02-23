METHUEN — Isaac Allen had plenty of help along the way.
Methuen High boys basketball coach Anthony Faradie spotted him early in middle school, during one of the coach’s “Beyond the Arc” hoop camps.
Former Ranger point guard Dante Rivera, now a senior at Plymouth State, spotted him, too, and as a fellow “little point guard,” took Allen under his wing.
But make no mistake about the recently-named Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Co-Player of the Year. He has earned everything he’s gotten.
“I took him under my wing and tried to teach him everything I could and it has paid off,” said Rivera. “Truthfully, he did it all by himself. He came off the ankle injury and still got player of the year. That’s unreal.”
The senior Allen has been the cornerstone of the Ranger program this winter, a year in which Methuen hung up a league championship and has positioned itself as a dangerous sleeper as the Division 1 state tourney approaches.
“His character, he’s such a great kid, that to me stands out,” said Faradie.
“He’s grown up in a program where he’s seen a lot of guys do it in the past. He’s seen some good players above him when he was young, guys like Dante who stepped up and mentored him.
He definitely got frustrated at times with injuries, but he found a way.”
Covid saves season
Covid-19 has been a scourge on the planet. It’s taken lives, punished young and old and forced major concessions to a lesser quality of life.
It also may have just saved Allen’s senior season.
Hobbled again by a preseason high ankle sprain, mid-December rolled around and Allen forced his way back on to the hardwood.
“I was playing my basketball at the time, it was really a bummer. I was really down, my parents, my team, my coaches, they kept telling me I could come back. and I came back too soon, just trying to play through it,” Allen said. “It felt like I was playing on one foot, just trying to push through to help the team any way I could.”
But the Omicron variant was surging, and Allen tested positive.
“I got COVID and had to stay out for 10 days,” he said. “All I did was rest my ankle and ice it. The whole time was just resting it.”
The cancellation of the Christmas Tournament was a blessing as well, and when January rolled through, the real Isaac Allen returned to the floor.
“He’s been through a lot of injuries, so much adversity, even during the Covid year (2021), he missed the last four games with a sprained ankle. He was upset as not being recognized as not being an all-conference, because he was hurt,” said Faradie. “There was that, and I think he realized being a senior, this is his last go-around.”
Rangers a dangerous sleeper
Playing alongside classmate and former adversary Jesus Carpio, Allen has led the Rangers through an MVC Division 2 title ride and a 14-6 campaign.
Nobody in the conference played large school champ Andover tougher, the Rangers falling on the road by seven to the Warriors, who ran the MVC gauntlet without a scratch.
“We definitely thought we were right there (in the MVC). We felt backcourt wise with Carpio and Isaac, the two of them together, complement each other so well,” said Faradie. “Offensively we might be a little bit challenged, but we felt pretty good on the defensive end. We felt like we could compete with anyone on the defensive end.”
Allen, though, took his lockdown defensive game — a given through all four of his varsity seasons — and amped it up on the offensive end.
Playing in 18 of the 20 Ranger games, he’s averaging 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night.
“And almost two charges taken per game!” boasted the coach.
“He’s true two-way player. There’s nobody better in the conference, maybe in the state, than Isaac when it comes to stepping in and taking the charges.”
Sunday’s regular-season finale over Lawrence had to serve as a bit of a warning shot for potential Division 1 tourney foes for the Rangers.
Allen and Carpio split 52 of the Rangers’ 70 points evenly in the victory. These Rangers are ready for bigger things.
“I’m ready, the team is ready, the coaches are ready, especially after not having the tournament last year,” said Allen.
“We played Everett in the first round (back in 2020). That was my first time. We got killed, but it was a good learning experience to see how the vibe is in the state tournament. Now I’m prepared.”
He’s pretty comfortable in the fact that he’s not going it alone.
Once pretty fierce foes in middle school — Allen played for Methuen Travel while Carpio played for the Lawrence Boys Club — they’ve built a pretty solid relationship on the floor, that’s translated into a two-headed monster on the floor.
“Carpio, he’s my brother, man. Our teams would go back and forth at each other a lot back in eighth grade. Those were the best games. They were loaded, definitely,” laughed Allen.
“But since we got here, it’s all respect. Right away, we’re teammates, let’s get the job done, it was easy. We knew we could help each other out.”
Interestingly enough, Allen will go through a similar transition next year.
He recently committed to play at UMass Boston next year, along with Central Catholic guard Xavier McKenzie.
“We’re going to dorm together,” said Allen, who chose UMB over Endicott and Keene State. “It should be a lot of fun.”
