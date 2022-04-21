HAVERHILL — Even at 0-3, desperation might be too strong a term. But the Methuen High baseball team certainly took to the Trinity Stadium turf Thursday morning with a renewed sense of urgency and a need to tend to business.
Behind senior captain Wesly Martinez, the Rangers certainly did that, playing seven error-free frames and coming up with some timely hits to claim win No. 1 on the year at the hands of host Haverhill, 8-3.
“Three losses to start the year, similar to last year, we pick up our first win on the Haverhill turf. It feels good for our guys to come out here and get a win,” said Ranger coach Cam Roper.
“This was kind of a must-win for us early on. You don’t want to say must-win this early in the season, but to drop to 0-4 early in the season would have been hard to bounce back from. The boys responded. I’m proud if this group.”
Coming in off a tough outing in a loss to Leominster, Martinez searched for his control a bit early, walking three in the first two frames. When the right-hander settled in, he was dynamite.
“Wesly came back and battled,” said Roper. “He had a tough first outing, and we know he’s a senior captain. We know he’s going to improve on his first outing, and he did. He got behind a little bit early, but in the middle innings he settled down and had things rolling.
“His breaking ball was working. When he’s getting ahead, he’s effective.”
Martinez fanned 11, allowing one run on five hits, striking out 11 in five innings of work. Senior Sam Kalivas finished up with two innings of work.
“It was tough the first couple innings, but in the third I just got into a groove. From there, everything went well,” said Martinez.
Offensively, the Rangers took advantage of their chances against tough Hillie lefty Joseph Ayala.
Methuen put up two in the second without a hit, thanks to a pair of walks and a pair of Haverhill errors. Twice, they executed for runs on the first-and-third double steal — both with two outs.
Ronnal Marizan singled home Alex Borrelli, who had singled, to make it 3-0 in the third. Kalivas and Borrelli added RBI hits in the two-run fourth and Owen Kneeland drove in one more in the two-run sixth with a hit, allowing the Rangers to break it open.
“We knew we had to get this win. The MVC is a tough conference, when you can grab a win, you have to get one,” said Borrelli, the Ranger catcher who had the best seat in the house to watch Martinez work on the hill.
“He was spotting the ball over the plate. His curve ball was looking good and his (velocity) was up. Their batters couldn’t hit him.”
Ayala probably deserved a better fate as the Hillies committed five errors behind him. The southpaw fanned eight and walked three in five innings.
Haverhill scored a run in the second when Jack Kelleher walked, moved to second on a walk to Zach Hurrell, bumped to third on Braedon Smith’s infield single then scored on a wild pitch.
The Hillies added two more in the seventh. Ryan Bateman was hit by a pitch, Shawn Joubert singled and both raced home on Kelleher’s rope double down the left-field line.
“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” said Martinez.
“It starts with fundamentals and playing good defense. I trust the guys behind me. Maybe we got the jitters in the first couple games, but I know I have good defense behind me.”
Both teams next venture out of conference. The 2-2 Hillies are right back at it on Friday (12 noon), hosting St. John’s Prep. Methuen hosts Westford Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Methuen 8, Haverhill 3
Methuen (8): Sullivan 2b/rf 3-0-0, Owen Kneeland cf 4-1-2, Sam Kalivas rf 4-1-1, TJ Mullen 4-0-0, Borrelli c 3-1-2, Twombly pr 0-1-0, Pappalardo 3b 3-0-1, Marizan ss 1-2-1, Lanoue dh 2-1-1, Pride lf 2-0-0, Seaman ph 1-0-0, Martinez p 0-0-0, Lopez 2b 0-0-0, Totals 27-8-8
Haverhill (3): Bateman cf 2-1-0, Joubert 3b 4-0-1, Snyder c 4-1-1, Ayala p 3-0-1, Kelleher 1b 3-1-2, Hurrell lf 1-0-0, Burgess rf 2-0-1, Roche p 2-0-0, Smith dh 3-0-1, Terrilli 2b 3-0-0, Totals 27-3-7
RBI: M — Kneeland, Kalivas 2, Borrelli, Marizan 2; H — Kelleher
WP: Martinez; LP: Ayala
Methuen (1-3): 0 2 0 1 2 2 1 — 8
Haverhill (2-2): 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.