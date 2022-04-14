METHUEN — Even with a deep and talented returning cast, Methuen High softball coach Jason Smith expected the usual opening-day jitters.
A six-run bottom of the first will take the edge off even the most severe case of Ranger anxiety.
Methuen plated six runs on Haverhill, and with sophomore Mackenzie Yirrell finding her groove in the circle, the Rangers never looked back, rolling 13-0 in a five-inning affair.
“We had several scrimmages, in the majority of them we started a little slow,” said Smith. “We talked about putting the pressure on the other team, giving our pitcher a little bit of confidence and a little bit of backup to start. Luckily, we were able to do that today. I was very pleased with the start.”
Yirrell was sharp, with the five shutout frames, holding the Hillies scoreless on five hits with a walk, a hit batter and eight strikeouts.
“A lot of nerves. I really just took my time, focused on what I was doing. Focus on my mechanics,” the sophomore righty said. “I know how to play the game. I just thought about my success last year, and how to carry it over to this year.
“My experience from last year gave me a lot of confidence going into this game. It really just helped me to remember all my progress and my successes. That helped me to calm down.”
Walks to Brooke Tardugno and Thyanais Santiago got the Rangers going in the first. Kiele Coleman mixed in a single before Jenny Grelle’s plated a pair of runs, the first coming on the hit and the second on a costly two-base error that left the Ranger on third.
Ariana Baez and Lea Lynch drew walks, Kyra Meuse slapped a single, and Tardugno punctuated the frame with a two-run base hit.
Methuen plated two more in the second as Santiago drew her second straight walk and raced home on a Coleman triple. Grelle’s second RBI of the day made it 10-0 on a sac fly to right.
Baez’ two-run double highlighted a five-run Ranger fourth. Coleman and Meuse again delivered RBI hits as well.
Haverhill, now 1-2, had an opportunity or two to dent the lead, but just couldn’t find the clutch hit.
With one out in the fourth, Riley Windle walked and Gabriella Burdier took a pitch off the leg, but the rally ended there. In the fifth, Kya Burdier, Samantha Dion and Jamieson Pearl all singled to load the bases, only to have Yirrell clamp down and end it in style with a strikeout.
“She was a little nervous. She gets that 1-2-3 in the first inning with two strikeouts, and I think she just built on that,” said Smith of his pitcher. “Giving her the lead early certainly boosted her confidence.”
Methuen finished with 11 hits off Hillie Livvy DeCicco, three apiece coming from Coleman and Tardugno.
The Rangers are right back to work here Friday at Burnham Road with a non-leaguer against Triton Regional. The Hillies face the unenviable challenge of Lowell’s Giana LaCedra Thursday on the Haverhill High turf.
Methuen 13, Haverhill 0
Haverhill (0): DeCicco p 3-0-0, Dion lf 3-0-1, Pearl 1b 3-0-1, Windle ss 2-0-0, G. Burdier 2b 1-0-0, Neal 3b 2-0-1, Crockett cf 2-0-1, K. Burdier c 2-0-1, Mazzaglia rf 2-0-0, Totals 20-0-5
Methuen (13): Tardugno ss 3-1-3, Nelson c 3-0-0, Santiago lf 1-2-0, Chirusa lf 0-0-0, Coleman 2b 4-3-3, Donovan cf 3-1-0, Grelle 1b 2-2-2, Baez 3b 2-2-1, Meuse rf 3-2-2, Lynch dh 1-0-0, Yirrell p 0-0-0, Totals 22-13-11
RBI: Tardugno 2, Coleman 2, Grelle 2, Baez 2, Chirusa, Meuse
WP: Yirrell; LP: DeCicco
Haverhill (1-2): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen (1-0): 6 2 0 5 0 — 13
