HAVERHILL – A Methuen High baseball team that opened the season at 1-7 now looms extremely dangerous on the eve of the Division 1 State Tournament.
After defeating Tewksbury on Friday afternoon, the Rangers worked overtime to finish the job, capturing the Pena Division of the Hillie Classic Baseball Tournament with a 7-5, nine-inning win over North Andover.
Methuen has now won 10 of 12 and the state tourney pairings come out in two days. It’s a totally different bunch than we saw in early April.
Back then, coach Cam Roper sparked a message in his veteran group of players, stressing leadership, and taking advantage of these four short years in high school.
“It starts with our players' leadership,” said Roper. “We have 12 seniors on the team, and they are meant for big games like the postseason tournament that is nearing. They have been battling all season long.”
Tied at 5-5, Methuen had the top of the lineup (after nine-hitter Joey Pride) coming up in the top of the ninth and knew it had to take advantage. Pride began the inning with a single and stole second. Ronnal Marizan walked and, one out later, Matt Pappalardo came up to the plate and did what he does best. The senior singled in Pride, giving Methuen a 6-5 lead.
“I was looking to get the ball in play, and move Joey (Pride) and Ronnal (Marizan) over as much as I could,” said Pappalardo. “We are beginning to play really good baseball at the right time.”
Marizan was able to score from third base on a wild pitch for the insurance run and a 7-5 lead.
Methuen sophomore Kyle Notenboom came in to get the final three outs -- three of the biggest outs in the Ranger season – in his varsity mound debut!
“Kyle deserves all the credit in the world, putting himself in that position and pitching great, it’s just awesome to see,” said Roper.
UMaine commit Dom Pefine took the mound to start the game for North Andover, but struggled earlly, allowing a Daremin Escano Vargas RBI single. The Scarlet Knights struck back in the first inning, though, with RBI’s from Josean Rios and freshman Mike Phelps.
Methuen led for most of this game, even taking a 5-2 lead heading into the sixth. Pappalardo was 4-5 on the evening, and Marizan continued his fantastic senior campaign with two hits and a walk..
With Methuen cruising, especially on the pitching side of things, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, this game looked all but over. Then, it wasn't.
Two outs away from defeat, Josean Rios began the rally, driving in Zach Faro on a single. The Knights loaded the bases, and Cam Partridge was hit by a pitch to make it 5-4. Phelps was next and he took one for the team, tying it up. Methuen escaped to avoid the walk-off, forcing extras.
Both sides had runners on in the eighth inning, but the pitching stayed strong. Jake Denney, who was a star on the Knights basketball team, came in relief and was stellar, striking out three of the seven batters he faced.
The Knights, who regularly started 5-or-6 sophomores/freshmen, finish up the year at 7-13.
You can follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.