WESTWOOD — The Methuen Rangers opened the season at 1-7. It’s nearly absurd to think it got to that point.
It was not Methuen’s style of play, and coach Cam Roper and his squad knew the baseball Rangers were better than that.
“We were not a 1-7 ballclub, and I think everybody knew that,” said Roper. “We had some slip-ups, but for these guys to keep their eyes on the prize after starting the season like that, it’s unbelievable.”
On Wednesday, the state’s hottest baseball team opened a whole new set of eyes, dumping fifth-seeded Xaverian, 2-1, in the Division 1 Round of 16.
No. 12 Methuen now awaits the winner of Thursday’s Central Catholic/Chelmsford matchup in what will be an all-Merrimack Valley Conference showdown for a spot in the D-1 Final Four.
“I can’t say the word unbelievable enough when thinking about this team,” said Roper. “These guys have worked their tails off all season, and winning against such a well-known program like this is just amazing.”
Both sides had plenty of chances to score a run in the first few innings, and singles from Ronnal Marizan and Matt Pappalardo had Methuen looking to take a lead in the first.
Xaverian escaped the inning without harm, before Methuen’s starter, Daremin Escano Vargas, was able to get out of a jam himself.
“I’ve been working hard for this moment my entire life,” said Escano Vargas. “I felt confident on the mound today, and we did what we had to do.”
The Hawks were the first team on the board, after a single from Pitt commit Cam Grindle in the bottom of the third gave Xaverian a 1-0 lead.
Methuen immediately struck back in the fourth, taking a lead that would stand for the remainder of the game.
Pappalardo began the inning with a single, before a huge double from Escano Vargas had two Methuen runners in scoring position. G’Andrey Canario poked a single just over Xaverian third baseman Jack O’Neil, tying the game up at 1-1.
When Drew LaChance hit a fly ball to second base with two outs, it looked like we would head to the bottom of the 4th at 1-1. Strong winds helped Methuen, as an error gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead when Escano Vargas scored.
Owen Sullivan came in relief for Escano Vargas, and was lights out, as he was last Sunday in the Round of 32 upset of Andover. Back-to-back-to-back strikeouts sent them into the sixth inning, with the Rangers still in front.
For two teams who stressed offense, the final few innings was everything but that. Both sides totaled a combined zero hits in the last three innings, and a Sullivan strikeout against UConn commit Mike Oates had the Rangers pumped heading into the final inning.
With the bottom of the lineup coming up for Xaverian, Sullivan and his Methuen squad felt good about getting the final three outs, and that’s exactly what happened, as the senior captain struck out the final Xaverian batter, continuing the Cinderella run.
“When I pitch with a lead, I’m very comfortable on the mound,” said Sullivan. “I had a job to do, and I knew if I was efficient, we would win. I’m so proud of this group, and it’s just amazing to see us competing like this.”
Methuen will next send Pappalardo, the Endicott-bound Ranger ace to the mound against either the Raiders or Lions.
“Papp will absolutely be on the mound when we play next, it’s his day,” said Roper. “It’s going to be an MVC matchup, and for the conference, it’s just awesome to know that an MVC team will be in the final four. Both of those teams are tough, and we know we will have our hands full.”
You can follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.