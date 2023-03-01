METHUEN – All season long, Bedford and Methuen have given each other fits on the ice.
The two teams played twice before this season, resulting in a tie and a Bedford win.
On Wednesday evening, the Rangers welcomed Bedford back into their home ice, this time with the season on the line.
The back-to-back MVC/DCL3 champions mounted an incredible comeback in the third period, and defeated Bedford, 3-2, in front of a packed, standing-room only crowd.
Down 2-0 headed into the third period, Methuen was in trouble. The crowd was out of it, the players were out of it, and overall it looked like the Ranger’s dream season was coming to an end in just the Round of 32.
“I hate to admit it, but as a team, we’ve had these stretches where we just are not there,” said Methuen coach Bill Blackwell. “We were not creating anything, and we went into the locker room stating we need to win loose pucks, and everything changed after that.”
Just 28 seconds into the third, Methuen found themselves within a goal, as Quinn Ronan started the comeback for the Rangers with a snipe.
Only three minutes after Ronan’s goal, Noah Kneeland, who assisted the first goal by Ronan, scored, and all-of-a-sudden, things were tied up.
“Both of them (Noah and Owen Kneeland) were really quiet all night before the third,” said Blackwell. “When they are not producing for us, we are in trouble, and once that period started, I knew we had a chance to win this game.”
Senior Cole Lambert, playing in what would have been his final game in a Rangers uniform with a loss, came through with the game-winning goal, just four minutes after Kneeland’s score with 8:43 to go in the game.
“This is awesome, it really is a dream come true,” said Lambert. “Especially after last year, going down in the first round, this means everything to not only myself, but the entire team as a whole.”
Methuen’s defense held strong for the final eight minutes of the period, and the thrilling comeback for the Rangers was completed.
Early on, it looked like the Buccaneers were just simply too much.
Bedford controlled the first two periods of the game, both offensively and defensively, and goalie Max Marchionna was lights out.
Heading into the second period, the Buccaneers found themselves up 1-0, thanks to a rebound goal from James Larusso, with assists from James Naylor and Drew Siwik.
Bedford continued is stellar play in the second period, taking a 2-0 lead, this time off of a goal by sophomore defenseman Charles Demeo, with assists from captains Christopher Woo and Nick Tatarczuk.
Methuen will next be playing in the Round of 16, versus the winner of Foxborough and No. 2 Lynnfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.