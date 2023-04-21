METHUEN -- After a slow start to the season for the Methuen baseball team, things have started to look brighter for the Rangers.
Following Thursday’s win over Haverhill, it did not get easier as the Rangers hosted undefeated Leominster on Ranger Road.
Junior Daremin Escano Vargas got the nod in his first ever start for Methuen, and pitched lights-out for the first six innings before the Rangers ran out of gas in the seventh. Leominster scored seven runs in the seventh inning, winning 8-1.
The final score does not tell the story, as this one was a pitcher’s duel. Leominster’s Angel Baez pitched a complete game, giving up only four hits. But Escano Vargas was just as electric against the now 6-0 Blue Devils.
“Daremin was fantastic today,” said Methuen head coach Cam Roper, who is now in his third year at the helm of the Rangers. “He had a three-pitch mix, his fastball was in the mid-80s, and his changeup was probably his best pitch today. It was an incredible outing from him, he kept us in it all game, and I can’t say enough about how he handled business out there. Hats off to him, he was unreal.”
Leominster took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, off of an error on a throw to third baseman Owen Kneeland. The score remained locked at 1-0, until things began to change in the sixth inning.
Rangers leadoff hitter Joey Pride began the inning with a walk and took second base on a wild pitch from Baez. With one out in the inning, Matt Pappalardo came up to the plate, and he continued his hot start to the season, driving in Pride with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1
“Matt is our guy, he does it on the mound, he does it offensively, and overall, he is our leader,” said Roper. “He comes up in a situation like that, and we expect a ball in play, at minimum. Matt’s been excellent not only this year, but in his entire career.”
With his pitch count rising toward 100, Escano Vargas ran out of fuel. Walks and errors were the Rangers' downfall in the seventh inning, and Leominster took advantage of that, scoring seven runs in the inning led by slugger Tony Salvatelli, who will play college baseball at Assumption University.
Despite the results, Roper knows things are starting to spark for his Methuen squad, and feels confident in what's to come.
“I feel good about us, and we feel good about us,” said Roper. “We are 1-5 on paper, but we have been playing some great ball, offensively, defensively, and pitching wise. This was definitely our best week of baseball, getting our first win against Haverhill, and playing two state contenders like Westford Academy, and now Leominster. To be able to go seven innings and have a chance to win the game, that shows our guys we can compete against anybody, especially heading into conference play.”
Leominster 8, Methuen 1
Methuen (1): Pride CF 0-1-0, Sullivan 2B/SS 2-0-0, Pappalardo 1B 3-0-2, Mullen DH 3-0-0, Escano Vargas P 3-0-0, Marizan LF 3-0-1, Canario RF 3-0-0, O. Kneeland 3B/2B 2-0-0, Santiago SS 2-0-0
RBI: Pappalardo
WP: Baez; LP: Escano Vargas
