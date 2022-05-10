NORTH ANDOVER — Methuen High needed no wakeup call on Tuesday afternoon. North Andover had fired the warning shot on Monday, knocking off MVC1 leader and defending Division 1 North champion Billerica.
So the Rangers came to play at McEvoy Playground and rode a Mackenzie Yirrell five-hitter for a 3-1 win over the host Knights.
“Today was gut-check time. We knew they’re a good team. Their pitcher is much improved from last year. She throws the ball very, very well,” said coach Jason Smith, whose Rangers move to 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the MVC.
“We were able to put some runners on and take advantage of some opportunities.”
The sophomore Yirrell, who struck out five, did not allow a run until the Knights’ sixth. By that time her teammates had done enough offensively, building a 3-0 lead.
“We’ve had a rough couple games, so we needed a good one,” said Methuen center fielder Makenna Donovan.
“She needed a confidence boost, and she did amazing today. I’m so proud of her.”
Methuen grabbed the lead in the third when Brooke Tardugno doubled and scored on Kiele Coleman’s RBI base hit. It stayed that way until the top of the sixth.
Donovan singled and Jenny Grelle’s sac bunt was thrown into right field, putting runners at second and third.
Gritty Knights’ starter Brigid Gaffny picked up a strikeout for the first out, but Ariana Baez fought off a tough two-strike pitch. She smacked a grounder to first and Donovan, with a great jump at third, beat the throw home to make it 2-0 Rangers.
Avry Nelson then added even more insurance with a sacrifice fly to score Grelle.
The Knights responded in the bottom of the frame for one.
Maria Mangiameli reached on an infield error and Juliana Roche doubled her to third. Maeve Gaffny then laced a grounder up the middle that looked like trouble, but Coleman scooped it and threw to first. The RBI grounder made it 3-1, but Yirell dug in and got the third out to end the inning.
Pinch-hitter Chloe Marconi gave the Knights one final breath with a two-out single in the seventh, but again Yirrell answered with a strikeout, closing it out in style.
Defensively, it wasn’t just Coleman, who helped save the day.
Donovan was a dynamo in center, coming up with the play of the day in the North Andover third.
In a 1-0 game, the Knights had Amanda Steely, who had singled, on second base with two outs. Roche smacked a laser liner to center, right at Donovan.
“I read that wrong. I took a step in, and I realized it was going to go (over my head). I tried to take a step back as I was stretching for it,” said Donovan.
Fully extended she somehow pulled in the liner but bobbled it twice, finally securing the catch while stumbling backwards.
“I didn’t think I was going to catch it at first,” said Donovan. “I tried to flick it back up to get it. and I got it.”
Donovan went on to add a pair of diving catches to steal hits from the Knights in what was a very eventful afternoon.
“I can’t say enough about her defense,” said Smith.
For North Andover, now 5-4 in MVC play, optimism still abounds.
Gaffny, the sophomore who limited the Rangers to just four hits and struck out 12, delivered her second straight strong effort in as many days.
“Brigid did really well against a strong Methuen team. She threw five innings (against Billerica). She didn’t get the win, but she threw five (Monday) and all seven today. and she did a great job,” said North Andover coach Caitlin Flanagan. “She’s improved a ton from last year to this year, and she’s the hardest worker out there. So I know she’s just going to get better.”
The Knights face a giant challenge at MVC2 leader Tewksbury on Friday night. A win there, and North Andover moves to just one game behind in the title race.
“Coming off a Billerica win, that was obviously huge. But to beat two very, very good teams in a row, that’s hard to do,” said Flanagan.
“Methuen showed up today, and unfortunately for us, the better team won.
“(Beating Billerica) tells (the Knight players) that we really can beat anybody. It should make the postseason fun for us. Hopefully we will put in a good run. We’ve got Tewksbury Friday. I think we can beat anybody including Tewksbury on any given day.”
