METHUEN — The Methuen High girls may have tip-toed into their Division 1 softball tourney opener, spotting Hingham a 2-0 lead.
From there, the Rangers simply swaggered their way to victory, confidently pounding 11 hits and flashing some serious infield defense to dispatch the visitors, 11-2.
Tuesday night (7 p.m.) back here on Burnham Road, the seventh-seeded Rangers, now 16-5, will host No. 10 Attleboro in a Round of 16 battle.
“We were our own worst enemy in the first inning, but we settled in,” said Rangers coach Jason Smith. “We had a good second inning, and we kind of rode from there.”
Mackenzie Yirrell earned the victory, a four-hitter with four strikeouts. Neither of the runs against her were earned — both coming in the top of the first.
“Once she got the lead, Mackenzie was a little more comfortable. There were definitely some jitters (at the start),” said Smith.
From there, it was about control, an absolutely mesmerizing change-up and the “D” behind her with 15 of the outs coming via the ground ball.
“She’s worked on her pitches consistently throughout the year and (the changeup) was by far her best one. She really had them off balance,” said Smith. “When she hits her spots and induces those ground balls, our infielders are amazing. Especially toward the end of the year, Brooke (Tardugno at shortstop) and Kiele (Coleman at second) in the middle have done a fantastic job. I can’t say enough about the amount of hard work that they have put in.”
Offensively, the Rangers authored their own version of “Left side … Strong side…” as third baseman Ari Baez and left-fielder Thyanais Santiago combined to go 6 for 8, driving in five runs and scoring six.
Down 2-0 in the Ranger second, Baez singled and scored on Santiago’s triple. Avry Nelson’s sac fly was misplayed, landing her on second. The catcher raced home when Tardugno’s bullet to the right-centerfield gap was dropped.
At 3-2 Methuen, the Rangers settled in and went for the kill.
Both Baez and Santiago had RBI hits in the third as well. Colleen McNamara kicked in a two-run hit, making it 7-2.
Santiago’s two-run homer to deep left highlighted a three-run Methuen sixth as the Rangers finished the job in style.
“We needed to be patient and sit back and try to hit line drives. We needed to make an adjustment, and I believe we did,” said Smith.
With the win, Methuen becomes the second MVC to advance to the statewide D-1 round of 16, joining fifth-seeded Lowell, which KO’d Natick, 12-0.
Both No. 6 Central Catholic, hosting Braintree, and No. 11 North Andover, hosting Beverly, will look to join them on Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.