Methuen High won pulled away in the upper weight classes with six wins out of the last eight to knocked off Haverhill, 53-24.
Dom Gangi continued to sizzle, improving to 34-0 on the season with a big win at 113 pounds.
Cale Keough, Noah Beshara, Vinnie DeMaio, Jeydany Ortega, Shane Eason and Joe Bolduc all posted pin wins for the Rangers, who moved to 29-0 on the year.
Haverhill picked up pins from, Cale Wood, Mike Morris, Brent Nicolosi and Matt Harrold.
Saturday, the Rangers host the 20-team Methuen Invitational Tournament at the Klimas Fieldhouse.
