METHUEN — Heading into last Friday night’s playoff opener with Brockton, Methuen High senior Jared Rao teemed with emotion.
“I was excited for playoff football and worried about the fact that if we lost it would be the last football game of my life that mattered,” said Rao. “It was my birthday, and I was still grieving for my grandmother, who died a week before the game.”
The two-year starting two-way lineman didn’t know the half of it.
With the game and the season on the line in the third quarter, the Ranger coaches called his number — not to block but to run the football — on a trick two-point play.
Playing left tackle, Rao was asked to catch a throwback lateral from the far right and run to the left pylon. The degree of difficulty soared when the toss to him hit the ground, but the 5-foot-7, 200-pounder (at least in the program) scooped up the bounce and beat the Boxers for the score.
It was huge in the Ranger win.
“In practice, I thought it was so crazy that it just might work,” said Rao of the gadget play. “I never expected them to call it in this game. I wasn’t expecting it in a big playoff game. I worried if I was going to be able to even catch the ball. I realized when it was in the air, it wasn’t going to get to me. But it bound to me, right into my hands, so I just ran with it.”
His ball-carrying skills aside, Rao has been a giant cog for Methuen, which is now 7-2 heading into Friday night’s (6 p.m.) Division 1 state quarterfinal at top-seeded Franklin.
“Jared is the anchor of our offensive line because he is tremendously versatile, technically sound and tough as nail,” said Ranger coach Tom Ryan. “He uses his height and strength as leverage to defeat taller and bigger lineman.”
Rao’s “height” is oft-discussed by the folks on Ranger Road. He says the program — at 5-foot-7 — is pretty gracious.
“I’m 5-foot-6 on a good day,” joked Rao, who noted that he’s probably about 5-5 ¾.
But he’s taken what genetics have dealt him and is absolutely making it work.
A former fullback in youth football, Rao found his way into the trenches as a ninth-grader.
“As a fullback, I was a really good blocker, they switched me to the line,” said Rao. “Sophomore year, I got some varsity playing time when guys got hurt, and I started on both sides of the ball as a junior.”
He is a captain on the line this year and has basically played every position out there, depending when and where the coaches need him.
Rao rarely leaves the field.
“I know I have very little football left in me,” said Rao, whose top two college choices are Ohio State and the University of New Hampshire. “This is probably my last year of football, so I just want to play every minute I can out there.”
His top key to success? On the field and off it, Rao never takes his foot off the gas.
“I’m probably the smallest kid that plays on the field. I’m constantly doing stuff off the field, always working out, maybe not on Fridays and Saturdays, but every other day to keep myself ready,” said Rao, a state placer in wrestling at 195 pounds a year ago. “I’ve always been a smaller guy. I use my technique. As long as I get to their chest and keep my feet moving, it seems to work.”
