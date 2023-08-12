Last winter, The Eagle-Tribune named now-retiring Andover High field hockey coach Maureen Noone as our Sportsman of the Year for 2022. At the time, our David Willis reached out to many of Noone’s former players, and members of the Andover High athletic community, for their thoughts on the legendary coach.
Here is what many of them had to say about Noone at the time:
Former Andover standout/new Golden Warrior field hockey coach Bridget Morris: “As a player, she always knew how to motivate me to want to play my best for myself and for my teammates. She works so hard to help players realize their potential. She makes you feel like, if you work hard enough, anything is possible. It has been an honor to coach with her the past couple of years. Being able to learn from her has been amazing. Her dedication to the sport as well as her care for her players is unparalleled.”
Andover boys basketball coach David Fazio: “Maureen is an old-school coach that has high standards, and gets her kids to play way above their talent level. They play with toughness and grit that makes them championship teams. Her kids are the greatest examples of what a student-athlete should be.”
Former Andover standout/current Golden Warrior hockey coach Meg Keefe: “Coach Noone has been a mentor of mine through high school, college, and as a coach. She has the ability to get every ounce of commitment, respect and grit out of everyone on and off the field! It has been an honor to play for her, and to this day she is my go to person if I need advice!”
Former Andover standout/current BU assistant field hockey coach Tori Roche: “I admire the way coach Noone holds such high expectations for her players while also showing the utmost support and love. She instills a confidence in which players believe they can be great and can achieve whatever they put their minds to through old-fashioned hard work. I think what amazes me most about her is the love and support she shows for her players even beyond their playing days at Andover High School.”
Former Andover standout Hailey Doherty: “Coach Noone was one of the best coaches I have ever had. She had very high expectations for all of her players. She coached with the perfect mix of knowing when it was time to get serious and when we had some time to goof off and have a little bit of fun. She was also the most caring coach I have ever known.”
Former Andover standout Laura Dimitruck: “Coach Noone challenged us to be the best student-athletes we could be. She was always supportive and pushed us on the field to be the best field hockey team we could be. It didn’t matter what level or position you had on the team, she expected your best, engaged effort when you had the opportunity. I was fortunate enough to play all four seasons with her and we were able to work towards that first state championship in 2010 together. She helped me learn the game and see the field in different ways I had not before.”
Former Andover three-sport standout Rose MacLean: “Coach Noone has shaped me not just as a player, but also as a person. I came into high school as an amateur field hockey player. It was not my main sport, and I was not confident in my abilities. Throughout the years, coach Noone built me up. She helped me go from a timid freshman to a senior captain of a state championship winning team. She truly cares about her players and wants the best for each one of them.”
Former Andover standout/current Methuen-Tewksbury hockey coach Sarah (Oteri) Doucette: “My first year coaching, Maureen was always available if I had questions or wanted to run ideas by her. She truly is the definition of a coach for life. Not only is she still involved in many of her players’ lives, but the lessons she taught us are still useful as adults. I’m a better person and coach because I played for coach Noone.”
Andover track coach Peter Comeau: Maureen changed the culture of field hockey at Andover high school. She is a great coach and a better person. She is so passionate about the sport, but still keeps the kids first. She been nothing but an asset to our school and community.”
Andover parent and WBZ sportscaster Dan Roche: “What’s impressed me most about Maureen isn’t all the state championships. It’s all about her players. She finds their strengths on the field and puts them in a position to succeed if they do what’s asked. She identifies traits in each player that can help a team became one. Off the field — I shake my head at how her ex-players become her friends for life! She shows how influential a coach can be well after these athletes move on.”
Andover athletic director/longtime coach Wayne Puglisi: “I’ve worked with some very talented coaches, and Maureen is a combination of their strengths, a true triple threat! She’s loyal to her players and staff. She’s ultra competitive on the field. She has a standard of performance that has set a very high expectation level for Andover field hockey. She is truly one of a kind.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.