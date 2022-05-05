Ray Bourque will be at the Bruins game with the Carolina Hurricanes, Game 3 of their best of seven series, at TD Garden on Friday night.
Of course he heard the radio yesterday. And a lot of the talk about the Bruins' chances looking bleak.
The Boston Bruins legend was asked about his advice to changing the course of the series at home, down 2-0.
There was no magic involved. No X’s and O’s either.
“Win a game,” said the 60-year-old Bourque. “That’s it. The only technical thing I’ll say is start Game 3 like you started the first two games. That was good. The only difference is they need to score. They need to get a lead and, hopefully, get it early.”
Bourque has experience. The hockey Hall of Famer played in 1,612 regular season games and, more importantly, 214 playoff games, which adds up to 2.5 seasons of hockey in late April, May and June.
“What people are forgetting is Carolina was favored to win the series,” said Bourque. “I think some people are talking as if the Bruins were supposed to win this series. This is a very good team. You can beat a very good team, but you have to have everybody chipping in. So far, that hasn’t happened.”
Carolina, said Bourque, survived both early hot starts and were able to get the lead.
One goal is OK. Two is tough. And three is, well, next to impossible.
“You can’t chase a team like Carolina,” said Bourque. “They have talent at all layers. They’re tough. They can skate. They have skill. Their defense is good. And the only area I may have thought the Bruins could expose, due to the injury to (Frederik) Anderson, was goaltending. But it hasn’t happened."
The key factor, above all else from the Bruins' perspective, said Bourque is not allowing doubt to creep in.
“I’ve played in a lot of playoff series and been up 2-0 and down 2-0 ... and seen them both switch,” said Bourque. “It’s not the end of the world, especially with the Bruins coming home. The crowd will be loud, very loud. You have to keep the faith and find a way to win.”
The Hurricanes also had a big advantage with power play opportunities this series, particularly in Game 2. He understands "standing up for your teammates," but believes there is a time and a place to take care of that business.
"You can take care of that stuff from whistle to whistle, instead of a scrum afterward," said Bourque. "Deal with it when the play is on. Certain things happen -- when the score is right and the situation is right."
Bourque expects coaches to make some adjustments, including the Bruins' defensive structure, which hasn’t been great around the Bruins' own net.
“The Bruins did finish the game better in Game 3,” said Bourque. “But that’s not enough. The Bruins need to get a lead and keep the lead. I’ve heard they are switching to (Jeremy) Swayman in goal, but that’s not enough. It’s more than a goalie. They need a lot of guys to step up. And they need to score a goal early.
"The Bruins have have play for 60 minutes, or more if warranted," said Bourque. "I'll be there. I'm looking forward to it."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.