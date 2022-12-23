HAVERHILL – Her mom was a key player on arguably the state’s greatest girls basketball dynasty ever, and her dad was a 1,000-point scorer, so when it comes to her upcoming college choice, hoop will certainly factor.
As Haverhill High senior captain Haley Phillips says, “I couldn’t imagine not playing basketball in college.”
But before all the options for the future can be weighed, all the choices hashed out, Phillips has some serious work to do, leading one of the more intriguing basketball programs in the region with the Hillies.
As far as captaincies go, Phillips might have as great a responsibility as anyone, anywhere. She is one of just two seniors, the lone returning starter, on a team that features six freshmen.
For that, Phillips will summon all her experiences over the past four years.
“I was at a point freshmen year where I didn’t know what’s up, but there were other girls I could look up to,” said Phillips, who is the daughter of Hillies head coach Melissa Tarpy. “They showed me the way. I will do my best to do the same.”
The next step of the nurturing process commences on Tuesday when the Hillies, now 1-2, challenge unbeaten goliath Andover at Merrimack College in Round 1 of the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament.
“We all played AAU together, and we really do know each other,” said Phillips of her young, but talented teammates. “It’s just going to be an adjustment for the freshmen coming, We’re all going to figure this out.
“We’re really excited. Andover will definitely be a challenging game. We’re going to be playing tough teams all week, so it definitely will be a challenge for us. It’s going to help in the learning process.”
Phillips knows one of those promising ninth-graders, just a little bit better than the others. Joining her and mom in the huddle this year is Haley’s younger sister, Lilly.
“I’m so excited to play with my little sister,” said Haley, with a slight emphasis on the word “little.”
“It can be difficult at times, but it helps because we know each other so well. We definitely have our moments. We have conversations at home or on the ride home. We just try to leave the majority of those conversations at the gym.”
Playing four years for mom is a gift that Haley cherishes.
“At the beginning, it was a little adjustment. But the connection we have … she understands me,” said Haley. “There’s a standard you have to live up to being the coach’s kid. It can be challenging at times separating the coach from the mom.
“She’s a good coach, because she’s so experienced at what she does. She has expectations for every player. She knows every player’s potential and is going to push you to get there. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Melissa learned the game in her Haverhill High days from legendary coach Kevin Woelfel at the height of Haverhill’s dynasty in the 1990s.
Both she and assistant coach Courtney Gagnon aren’t afraid to talk about the past glory. But, Haley says, it’s tempered.
“They will bring up the fact that, ‘this would never have flown Kevin Woelfel’s team’ in practice … a lot … and it’s pretty funny. But we know it’s a whole different time from when they played to when we played.”
There isn’t much, “In my day,” talk when it comes to expectations. But every trip into the Mansfield Gym is a quick reminder of how things once were.
“I have a really good understanding of it, and it’s nice to have my mom be that figure,” she said. “You see her name on the plaques, walking in the gym. It’s pretty cool. That’s my mom.”
Phillips is certainly more than just a hoop player, though.
In school she carries a 3.5 gpa in high school and a 3.7 in the college classes she’s taking through the partnership with Northern Essex Community College.
Also, she’s a Hillie Mentor, helping freshmen acclimate themselves to the high school, and is Haverhill’s Student Ambassador to the MIAA.
Where she lands remains up in the air. Suffolk, Curry and Keene State are all in the mix as Phillips sizes up the proper mix of hoop with a strong criminal justice program.
“I’m looking to get into the FBI or something like that,” she said. “The main goal is study criminal justice and then play basketball. “I’m extremely flexible when it comes to where the school is as long as they have a good program and the academics to go with it.”
