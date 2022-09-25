Tom Brady screwed us all up in New England. Including Bill Belichick.
We thought this was all going to be easier, quicker and cleaner. That winning part.
Mind you, this isn’t getting about choosing sides in the “Brady vs. Belichick” argument, but it is about changing our perspective. Including the head coach’s perspective.
On football. On quarterbacking. On defense. On big plays. On player acquisition. On, well, everything with anything to do with what happens on Sundays.
Winning takes time. Finding stars takes time. Finding superstars takes even more time.
All you have to do was visit the Baltimore Ravens locker room after the game.
They didn’t beat the six-time Super Bowl winning “Patriots,” with all of the glitz, glamour and partying that does with it. They beat an average NFL team, on the road, which is always cause for excitement.
And their post-game celebration was exactly that.
“I don’t feel like we played well,” said Ravens cornerback Marion Humphrey. “We won the game. It’s always good to win. But I really like that we’re not celebrating it. We feel like we should’ve beaten this team easier than what it is.”
Belichick, too, is to blame. He, with good to very good talent around him, is a coaching savant.
His first go-round in the early 2000s, including several holdovers from that young 1996 team that reached Super Bowl XXXI, and he added, thanks to a 5-11 record, one of the greatest disruptors of his time in Richard Seymour. Then there were guys like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, and they did it again, with four Super Bowl trips in five years.
Patriots, over nearly two decades, won three out of every four games they played.
Rinse and repeat, right?
Well, we are in Year 3 and there is no sign of “repeating,” anything unless you’re talking about another frustrating Sunday.
This, folks, I repeat, is going to take time. Rebuilding into something good, never mind extra special, probably is a year away or, get this, maybe longer.
You see what has happened in Buffalo? That was not an overnight success and they have arguably a top three quarterback in the league.
When you’re starting from scratch, well, you’re starting from scratch.
Which brings us to Sunday against the Ravens.
It was a close game. The Patriots fought like hell. They bothered Lamar Jackson, to a point, but in the end the Patriots made more mistakes than the Ravens.
The Nelson Agholor fumble was a big play. But what was even bigger was the fact he had no idea about ball security, which allegedly is a crime.
This is Agholor’s second year here. That’s a rookie mistake, running around, deep into the Ravens secondary, as if he’s carrying a loaf of bread.
To his credit he took the blame, but it didn’t matter. Those are occurrences that can’t happen on a team without Tom Brady saving the day.
The other thing is that even if Agholor held onto the ball and the Patriots scored the go-ahead touchdown, Lamar Jackson would’ve carved up this defense like a hot knife through butter and Justin Tucker would’ve made a 60-yard field goal to win the game.
The Patriots aren’t ready to beat players like Lamar Jackson. Not yet.
As for Mac Jones, he made two bonehead passes, three if you count the last one when the game was over.
But there is something about this kid, who’s got that moxie you don’t see in half of the starting quarterbacks. Is he top 10 quarterback, or God forbid, a top 5 guy?
Maybe. Maybe not.
But this is Year 2. Last year he was a game “manager.” Now, because we’re in a damn hurry to win Super Bowls, he asked to carry the team.
In Year 2 Brady rode the Patriots bus, made a lot of plays, and he was allowed to let it play out, with several star players around him.
Belichick has not changed one bit. He is still an elite coach. But he doesn’t have anything close to elite talent. You could argue that’s on him, picking players, but that’s a discussion for another day.
The 2022 Patriots are not anywhere close to the 2001 Patriots. They are average. and this is going to take time.
As soon as we all realize that, including the head coach and especially the team owner, the more we might enjoy this potential ride.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
