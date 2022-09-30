Cam Devanney’s season was winding down. The former Central Catholic star had enjoyed a terrific year with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Double-A affiliate, and as far as he knew he had about two weeks left to play before the Biloxi Shuckers wrapped things up in mid-September.
Then out of the blue he received unexpected news. Not only was he being promoted, but he was about to join a Nashville Sounds club that ranked among the best in Triple-A.
“When it came I was pretty surprised,” said Devanney, who graduated from Central Catholic in 2015 and went on to star at Elon University. “I got up here and you go from a team that wasn’t having a ton of success to arguably the best team at this level. So it’s been a lot of fun playing winning baseball again and being caught up in the playoff run, every game feeling like we have a chance to win and do some cool things.”
Devanney and the Nashville Sounds will face the Durham Bulls for the International League title in Las Vegas on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. ET. If the Sounds win they would then play the Pacific Coast League champion on Sunday in the Triple-A National Championship Game.
The promotion and playoff opportunity is the cherry on top of what has been the best year of Devanney’s baseball career so far.
Originally selected as a 15th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Brewers, Devanney played 61 games of rookie ball before the pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season. Upon his return in 2021 he was promoted all the way to Double-A, and his first year in Biloxi was largely a struggle.
Frustrated by his experience, Devanney spent the offseason working and making adjustments and his improvement was immediately apparent upon his return this spring. Factoring in his numbers from both Double-A and Triple-A, Devanney is batting .264 with 23 home runs, 68 RBI, an .834 OPS, 69 runs scored and 32 doubles over 128 games.
“It’s been great, especially coming off last year, the adjustments I made this offseason and seeing how they’ve come to fruition in a sense,” said Devanney, who hails from Hudson, N.H. “At this point I’m focused on finishing strong and contributing in the playoffs in a couple of days here to hopefully win a championship.”
Devanney has quickly transitioned to the higher level of competition at Triple-A too. In 13 games since his promotion he’s batted .306 with three home runs and 11 RBI while posting a .929 OPS. He said the on-field adjustment hasn’t been too bad and that the biggest difference is the pitchers are much better at locating.
The bigger adjustment has been in the clubhouse, where he’s gone from being one of the oldest players on the team to one of the youngest.
“Obviously I haven’t been here all year so I have something to prove to the other 30 guys in the room,” Devanney said. “I want to be a contributor and I want to aid in our ability to win games.”
No matter what happens this weekend, Devanney plans to return to southern New Hampshire after the season and start working towards next year. He’ll spend the offseason training at Northeast Baseball in Harvard, Mass., and once next season begins he hopes to build on his success at Triple-A and hopefully make a push towards the big leagues.
But in the meantime, he’s hoping to finish the year on a high note and bring a trophy back home with him.
“It’s been a lot of fun, even in the three weeks I’ve been here I feel like I’m picking up a lot from the guys,” Devanney said. “I’m happy to be here and looking to finish strong.”
