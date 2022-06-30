The wall in the Lawrence home of Jordany Volquez, already adorned with so many awards from his record-setting high school track career, recently saw the addition of another distinguished honor — one with more than 100 years of tradition.
Volquez has been awarded Lawrence High’s prestigious Cregg Medal, which — since 1917 — has been given each year at graduation to a senior who, “because of his or her success as an athlete, has won commendation for himself or herself and has upheld the reputation of Lawrence High School for honest, wholesome sportsmanship,” according to the school’s graduation program.
“This truly means a lot to me,” said Volquez. “Being the best ‘student-athlete’ that I can be is very important to me. Earning an award like this shows a lot about who you really are, not just as an athlete, but as a person and a leader. It shows I’m not just an athlete. I can do things away from the track, too.”
Volquez becomes the third straight boys track athlete to take home the honor, following Jerimil German (2020) and Edwin Gonzalez (2021).
Lawrence boys track head coach Bill Meuse said Volquez was a perfect choice for the award.
“Jordany fits the description of the Cregg Medal award to a T,” said Meuse. “It’s not just being the most outstanding athlete in the school, but he is just an outstanding human being. He has represented Lawrence athletics for the past four years and we couldn’t have asked for a better representative. Kind, caring and respectful.”
Volquez earned Eagle-Tribune boys indoor track MVP in the winter, after winning the New England title in the 55-meter hurdles (7.31, a PR). He followed that up in the spring by winning the Division 1 titles in the 110 hurdles (14.18) and 200 (area-record 21.18). He ran the second fastest 110 hurdles time in area history (13.94) to take second at All-States and placed eighth at New Balance Nationals.
He initially committed to run college track for Division 1 North Carolina A&T but, after a coaching change at A&T, he is now reconsidering his track options
Lawrence High athletic director and longtime coach Brendan Neilon said Volquez’s accomplishments and character earned him Cregg honors.
“Jordany is one of those generational athletes that we will appreciate more as time passes,” said Neilon. “He has demonstrated the humbleness and work ethic to continue to improve each year in high school both in the classroom and in athletics. He has been a terrific ambassador by representing his school with class when completing in events.
“This award is picked by all of our coaches and it was unanimous.”
Volquez, who took Advanced Placement history and English, said he is very proud of the improvements he has made in the classroom since his freshman year.
“Coming in freshman year, I was not the best student,” he said. “Once I started taking track very seriously, and realized I wanted to run track at the next level, I realized I couldn’t do that if I continued to be the student I was freshman year. Over the years, I worked very hard and got much stronger as an athlete.
“As a leader, I always tried to lead by example, by always doing the right thing. I wanted to be a role model not just for the younger kids, but for the other seniors in the classroom and on the track. I always tried to set the bar high, and that’s why an award like the Cregg medal means so much to me.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
