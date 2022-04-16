LAWRENCE – A bundle of high school baseball juniors – at least those banking on playing at the next level – are embarking on the biggest stretch of their lives. Pressure consumes some, the chase dominates others.
Yet Central Catholic's Nathan Kearney swings free and easy. Having your academic and baseball future charted out – with the opportunity to play with a rising New England baseball program – will do that for a guy.
A sweet-swinging lefty first baseman by trade, Kearney, and for that matter Central Catholic baseball in general, are flying high.
The Raiders, at 4-0 in the early going, have immediately injected themselves in the “power player” discussion. And Kearney just might be the hottest hitter in the Bay State, off to a sizzling 9 for 14 (.643) start.
“This feels great. I can relax more, focus on my grades, focus on the games, and just play baseball,” said Kearney, who recently committed to play at Stonehill College, a Division 2 school that is currently in transition up to the NCAA Division 1 level.
The name “Kearney” – at least for old timers like this writer – is pretty legendary when it comes to Central Catholic baseball. Nathan’s dad, Ryan, helped carry Central to the 1993 North sectional title. The winningest pitcher in UMass Lowell history, Ryan went on to pitch in the Cleveland Indians’ minor league system for three years before injuries cut his career short.
Adding in the fact that Nathan’s mom, the former Catherine Raymond, was a pitcher during the Harold Sachs-led dynasty days at Salem High and went on to captain her Stonehill College team, you might think Nathan was destined for greatness on the hill.
“At first, when I was little I really loved pitching and I was pretty good at it, too,” Nathan said. “But about three years ago, I had an injury, a stress fracture to my spine. It was mostly a growth-related thing, but it ended my pitching days.”
A solid basketball player who also dabbled in football as a freshman at Central, Nathan could have pointed himself in another direction.
Baseball was and is his love – it’s certainly embedded in his genes – so he immersed himself into making himself a hitter.
“I started swinging the bat a lot. I mean, I swung every day,” he said.
No secrets here. The work paid off, and Kearney’s game at the plate just started to soar.
“I didn't know he was coming until he was an eighth grader,” said Raider varsity coach John Sexton, a Central grad who was a freshman on the River Hawks baseball team in Ryan’s senior year. “Obviously losing his freshman year season to the pandemic wasn't easy or helpful. We put Nathan in the everyday lineup last year as a sophomore and he more than held his own and improved as the season went on.
“He then made a big jump forward last summer and he's made another leap forward again this fall and winter.”
According to the folks with Steve Lomasney’s “Show Baseball” AAU program, Kearney’s 2021 summer was eye-popping.
“I think the summer was pretty important,” said Kearney. “I went to Georgia and New Jersey. And going to college camps was a big thing. I hit with Coach Lomasney (a former Red Sox catcher) twice a week too. He would send those videos out to college coaches and that’s really what did it for me.”
Kearney had a handful of Division 1 and 2 programs clamoring, but a turning point came in August when he took in a prospect camp at Stonehill.
“At first, I had no interest (in Stonehill), but I did well at the camp,” he said. “I absolutely loved the campus, the coaches were great, and it felt like a perfect fit academically.”
Former pro scout and Masconomet Regional coach Pete Delani is a recruiting coordinator with Show Baseball. He says that an athlete like Kearney is just what a program like Stonehill, making the move up to D-1, is looking for.
“He’s a good kid with a very good swing,” Delani said. “You see him, he’s got a very mature build for a high school kid. That projects very well.”
Kearney isn’t shown signs of letting up, either.
“He's an extremely hard worker, loves to take extra BP or extra ground balls. He loves to lift weights and he's noticeably bigger and stronger than a year ago,” said Sexton.
Currently batting third in the Raider lineup, Kearney says this early success as a team is no accident.
“I think we’re very good,” said Kearney, who chose Central over Bishop Guertin in Nashua and his hometown Londonderry High School. “Our pitching staff doesn’t have any holes, and the whole team can swing it. Plus, we’ve got great team chemistry. Our whole team has spent a lot of time in the offseason together, either hitting and working out in the weight room. We’ve put the time in.”
Central will of course face a very tough road through the always rigorous MVC. But for Kearney, the formula isn’t going to change much.
“I’m just trying to catch some barrels, stay consistent,” he said.
