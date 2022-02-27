After Saturday’s win over New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center, the Merrimack men’s hockey team rose to second place in the Hockey East standings with just one weekend left in the regular season. The Warriors also climbed to No. 19 in the Pairwise.
Here’s a look at where the Warriors stand, both nationally and in Hockey East, with one week to go, including a look at the Pairwise Probability Matrix generating odds that the Warriors qualify for the NCAA Tournament, and more …
HOCKEY EAST
Merrimack is currently in a second-place tie with Northeastern, but the Huskies have one game in hand. That game will be played on Tuesday night, when they travel to Vermont. If Vermont wins that game, Merrimack and Northeastern would be tied heading into the final weekend of the regular season and, of course, the teams will play a home-and-home series next weekend.
Boston University fell to Boston College Sunday, 3-1, so the Terriers missed out on an opportunity to make it a three-way tie with NU and MC.
The Warriors can still finish in first place, but it will take a perfect scenario.
Merrimack must sweep Northeastern next weekend
Boston College must sweep UMass next weekend
Merrimack cannot finish any lower than sixth.
As a refresher, here are the different playoff scenarios …
1st Place: First-round bye, hosts the lowest seed in the QF
2nd Place: First-round bye, hosts the second-lowest seed in the QF
3rd Place: First-round bye, hosts the third-lowest seed in the QF
4th Place: First-round bye, hosts #5 seed in QF
5th Place: First-round bye, travels to #4 seed in QF
6th Place: Will host #11 seed in the First Round
The only way Merrimack won’t have a home playoff game is if the Warriors finish in fifth place. In that case, they’ll receive a first-round bye and will be locked into facing the No. 4 seed, on the road, in the quarterfinals.
THE PAIRWISE
The Warriors moved up to No. 19 in the Pairwise with Saturday’s win over the Wildcats. According to the CHN PWR Probability Matrix, which runs 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations of the rest of the season, the Warriors have a 17 percent chance of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. In seven percent of those simulations, the Warriors were an at-large bid and Merrimack won the Hockey East championship in nine percent of the simulations.
Merrimack did not play Minnesota Duluth this season, but the Warriors should be rooting for UMD to lose as many games as possible down the stretch. Here’s why … the Bulldogs are just two games over .500 but they’re ranked No. 11 in the Pairwise due to a strong NCHC league schedule. However, the NCAA has a provision that a sub-.500 team cannot qualify for the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. Even if UMD qualifies for the NCAAs on criteria, it could be ineligible by virtue of having a less .500 record if they fall below.
That would potentially open up another at-large bid. For a bubble team like Merrimack, that could make all the difference.
HISTORICAL CONTEXT
The Warriors won their 13th Hockey East game of the season last night at UNH. Merrimack will not be able to set a program record for HEA wins (16, set in 2010-11) but if they win just one game next weekend, it will mark the second-most HEA wins in program history. Currently, this team is tied with the 2011-12 team, which also posted 13 HEA wins.
I noted this last night, but the Warriors also won their 18th game of the season last night, which is the second-most wins of any Merrimack team in the Division I/HEA era. The 2011-12 team also won 18 games, but that included one playoff victory at Maine in the Hockey East quarterfinals. With at least three games remaining (including playoffs), this year’s team has a chance to eclipse the 2011-12 win total, and has already won more regular-season games than that team.
Merrimack is guaranteed to finish with a winning record for just the third time in the D-I/HEA era (2010-11, 2011-12). There’s obviously still hockey left to be played, but no matter the future results, this year’s team has already become one of the top-performing teams in the modern era of the program.
