PEABODY — The first goal is always important — but it's even more magnified when two of the best defensive teams in the state lock horns.
Peabody captain Jenna DiNapoli fought her way into the crease to deliver that crucial first goal and her No. 8 seed Tanners went on to blank No. 9 Methuen/Tewksbury, 3-0, in a tight, thrilling Division 1 Sweet 16 matchup Saturday at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Goalies Alyse Mutti of Peabody and Taylor Bruno of M/T both allowed only 1.10 goals per game this winter, so coming in it was clear the red light wouldn't be going on very often. Just 3:32 after the opening faceoff, Tanner captain Penny Spack found some open space along the blue line and uncorked a quick shot that was tipped down in front by freshman Angela Fabbo.
Bruno stopped it, but the rebound lay at the corner of the crease. DiNapoli poked it in before the Red Rangers could clear it. The confidence from that early marker sent the Tanners (18-4) on their way to an Elite Eight battle with top-seed St. Mary's Lynn (23-1) next Wednesday (5 p.m. at Connery Rink).
"It's a huge goal," said Tanner coach Michelle Roach. "All week we worked on getting shots to net, no matter what they looked like, and then following that shot to net. Penny did that, Angela had a great tip ... it sat on the line and J.D. got there. It was a great second effort."
Mutti, the sophomore standout, made 27 saves to collect her program record 10th shutout of the season. She was brilliant at times and had to be when Methuen/Tewksbury turned up the pressure in the third period.
Led by Sammy Ryan and Riley Sheehan, the Red Rangers had the first 11 shots of the third. Mutti stopped them all and stood on her head during a M/T power play that came with 10:38 left in the game.
"I feel best when I'm making groupings of saves, one after the other," said Mutti. "I come in and try to stop the puck, play my game. That's really all that's on my mind."
Peabody took another penalty immediately after that one was killed off and was much better with its puck management. Great work by DiNapoli and Hannah Gromko on the kill held off the Rangers, who couldn't cash in despite basically four consecutive minutes of 5-on-4 time.
"I was ready for more shots on that second PK but my D held it down," Mutti said. "The defense made everything really easy ... I wasn't screened a lot, they played great coverage and I felt like I could see everything."
Mutti's best save in third may have been a point-blank stop on Ava Duffy. In the second, when it was still a 1-0 game, she flashed the pad to deny the would-be tying goal off the stick of Breena Lawrence. It all added up to easily the best shutout among Mutti's 10 this season.
"Absolutely it was her best," said Roach. "That one in the second period, I don't know how she got her leg out. There were some key spots where momentum easily could have shifted and she didn't let it happen."
A power play snipe by Fabbo doubled Peabody's lead in the second period. DiNapoli won an offensive zone draw and eventually the puck found its way to Spack at the blue line. She slid to over to Fabbo, who unleased a snipe to the top corner of the net to beat Bruno, who had posted three straight shutouts coming into the game.
"She's a great goalie so we knew we had to move her, screen here and create some chaos down there," Roach said of Bruno.
The final moments weren't without some drama. The scoreboard went out with M/T's net empty, causing a delay and forcing coach Sarah Doucette to replace the goalie for the ensuing faceoff. The Red Ranger got control and pulled Bruno once more, desperate for some offense, but Tanner speedster Catie Kampersal scored an empty-netted with 1:40 to go to ice the win.
Against an experienced and patient M/T squad, Peabody's defense had to be excellent. It was, with Spack, Danielle White and sophomores Chloe Gromko and Leah Buckley patrolling the blue line and fierce backchecking from sophomore Ava Buckley, DiNapoli and Shirley Whitmore.
"We had layers going: If you got by one white shirt, there was another white shirt there to break it up," said Roach, whose team is making its second-ever Elite 8 appearance. "This was one of our strongest efforts of the season and it had to be against a really, really good Methuen squad."
Peabody 3, Methuen/Tewksbury 0
Division 2 Round of 16
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Scoring summary
First period: P, Jenna DiNapoli (Angela Fabbo, Penny Spack), 3:32.
Second period: P, Fabbo (Spack, DiNapoli), ppg, 11:01.
Third period: P, Catie Kampersal (Hannah Gromko, Chloe Gromko), eng, 13:20.
Saves: MT, Taylor Bruno 18; P, Alyse Mutti 27.
Records: MT, 13-6-3; P, 18-4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.