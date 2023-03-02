METHUEN -- Throughout the regular season, the combination of strong goaltending and defensive play led the Methuen/Tewksbury Red Rangers to 12 regular season wins, seven shutouts, while giving up just 23 goals in 20 games.
On Thursday night, goalie Taylor Bruno did her part making all 14 saves to record her seventh doughnut of the season, and her defensive teammates also were outstanding at both ends of the ice.
The combination of MJ Petisce (2) and Lyla Chapman scored three of the team's four goals to help lead the No. 9 Red Rangers (13-5-3) to a 4-0 win over Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League rival Acton-Boxboro, the No. 30 seed, in the first round of the Division 1 State Tournament.
"Three goals from three defenseman, so we will take 'em anyway we can," said Red Rangers' interim head coach Dave O'Hearn with a laugh. "The goals didn't come from big slap shots; it was all about getting the puck to the net. That's what you preach, get pucks to the net and good things will happen."
Just 2:50 into the game, Chapman, an eighth grader from Tewksbury, took a quick wrist shot that went through a screen and through the pads of AB goalie Claire Bukowski for what ended up to be the game winner.
The score remained 1-0, until the first minute of the second period. Methuen resident Bree Lawrence carried the puck into the AB zone, circled off the boards and dropped a pass to Petisce who was at the right point. She sent a fluttering wrist shot that went to the top right corner, making it 2-0.
With ten seconds left in the second, another Tewksbury eighth grader Sammy Ryan scored as she picked off a loose puck, went in alone and scored on a wrist shot to the top corner.
With 1:39 left in the game, Petisce scored her second goal with Tewksbury's Emma Giordano collecting her second assist of the game.
Lawrence also had two assists and Ryan had one.
"The first (playoff) game is always a tough one and it wasn't easy coming in and facing a league opponent for the third time this year, so we knew it was going to be a dangerous game," said O'Hearn. "I don't think (Acton-Boxboro's) record shows how tough they can be and how skilled they are. We did a good job of shutting them down. We had to focus on some of their playmakers, and we made sure that we got in their way and blocked some shots. Overall, we did play pretty good."
Although she faced just 14 shots. Bruno was outstanding with a handful of big saves coming on hard shots from the low slot area. She recorded her third straight shutout.
"That number eleven (Allison Corrieri) is the player of the year and she has a legit shot and Taylor was on her game big time today," said O'Hearn.
The Red Rangers will move on to the Final 16 and will travel to face Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading on Saturday at 4 p.m.
