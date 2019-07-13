Mason: Bullpen issues are on Dave Dombrowski, not Matt Barnes or Alex Cora

Dave Dombrowski has traded for a depth starter.

BOSTON —Dave Dombrowski has filled a void in Boston's starting rotation.

The Red Sox acquired Andrew Cashner from the Orioles this afternoon for two low-level minor leaguers, Noelberth Romero and Elio Prado. Boston also got cash back in the deal.

Cashner is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA this season, significantly better than his career numbers of 55-82 with a 4.00. A right-hander that lives in the low 90s, he's predominantly a fastball-changeup pitcher.

In the final year of his contract, Cashner has an option for 2020 based on innings pitched.

More to come...

