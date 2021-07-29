The Boston Red Sox have landed one of the biggest bats on the market, trading for Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber.
The Red Sox acquired Schwarber in exchange for prospect Aldo Ramirez. The 20-year-old righty is ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Red Sox system and currently has a 2.03 ERA in 31.0 innings with the Single-A Salem Red Sox.
To make room for Schwarber on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox also designated reliever Brandon Workman for assignment.
The news was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided and officially announced by the team shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night.
Schwarber, a one-time all-star and a member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, batting .253 with 25 home runs, 53 RBI and a .910 OPS. The 28-year-old slugger has historically played left field but projects as Boston's new starting first baseman.
Schwarber is currently on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury but is expected to return in mid-August. Prior to the injury Schwarber earned National League Player of the Month for June and had hit 16 home runs in 19 games.
The lefty has also dominated right-handed pitching, hitting 23 of his 25 homers off righties while posting a .976 OPS.
The MLB trade deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.
