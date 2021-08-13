Boston's big trade deadline acquisition is finally ready to make his Red Sox debut.
Kyle Schwarber will be activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat sixth for the Red Sox as the designated hitter in tonight's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Alex Cora said Friday afternoon.
The Red Sox are also activating Alex Verdugo, who has been away from the team to be present for the birth of his son. Verdugo will bat second and play left field tonight. J.D. Martinez will get the night off.
To make room on the active roster the Red Sox will designate utility man Marwin Gonzalez for assignment and send Tanner Houck to Triple-A Worcester until his next start.
Schwarber hasn't played since suffering a hamstring strain on July 2. He was acquired from the Washington Nationals on July 29 in exchange for minor league pitcher Aldo Ramirez.
Prior to his injury Schwarber was enjoying an all-star campaign. The 28-year-old is batting .253 with 25 home runs and 53 RBI and a .910 OPS this season, and between June 19-29 he tied the major league record for most home runs in a 10-game span with 12.
Schwarber was originally expected to make a rehab start in Worcester on Friday night, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and the Red Sox opted to just go ahead and get his bat into the lineup.
His arrival comes one day before Boston also gets Chris Sale back from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox ace will make his return on Saturday against the Orioles.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
