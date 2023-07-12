FENWAY PARK — WEEI radio Red Sox color man Lou Merloni was caught a little off guard last week, really on Wednesday and Thursday while on the job in the radio booth.
Fenway Park was buzzing.
Neither night was technically sold out, with the A.L. West-leading Texas Rangers in town, but the noise and anticipation was not typical of what he’s heard in 2023.
This felt more like baseball in the fall ... for a contending Red Sox team.
“Those games against Texas, the back to back wins, were different around here,” said Merloni, a Framingham native who played nine years in the majors, parts of six seasons with the Red Sox.
“Sweet Caroline was louder than I’ve heard it all year and the fans were really into each pitch,” recalled Merloni. “Why are they cheering like this? It’s not like they’re three games up in September. Honestly, it was a little weird. But it was also cool.”
Merloni’s point is the Red Sox winning eight of nine game before the All-Star break has changed the vibe around here.
Sure, it’s still a little negative – President Chaim Bloom, owner John Henry and Kiké Hernandez hearing it the most – but the Red Sox are back in the playoff hunt.
Even more important, said Merloni, is that everybody above them, while probably a tad better, can be beaten in October.
“The American League is wide open,” said Merloni. “Tampa and Baltimore are good teams. But after their incredible start, Tampa has been average going on two months now (29-28). and Baltimore’s rotation? It’s pretty good. But it’s young. I don’t expect them to tear it up in their first post-season.”
Then, there are the Yankees and Blue Jays.
“The Yankees are a mess. They can’t figure anything out right now,” said Merloni. “And the Blue Jays appear to have a nice roster, but you can’t get swept again by the Red Sox.”
As for the others in the hierarchy above the Red Sox, Texas and Houston, more of the same, said Merloni … all have a flaw or two.
“The Rangers are new to this. Is (Nate) Eovaldi going to remain healthy the rest of the way? A big question,” said Merloni. “Houston lost a couple of big arms. They’ve got experience, but they’re not as scary as they’ve been in previous years.”
Which begs the question:
What are the Red Sox biggest flaws and will Bloom pull the trigger to address them?
“With (Trevor) Story back soon, that fills a need at shortstop, with (Yu) Chang and (Pablo) Reyes doing it in the meantime,” said Merloni. “They need two arms in the (starting) rotation. That’s, in my opinion, what Chaim needs to get.
“You have (James) Paxton, (Brayan) Bello and probably (Tanner) Houck at the top, which is pretty good,” said Merloni. “If you add two guys who can give you solid innings, and when they come back you can put (Garrett) Whitlock and (John) Schreiber in the bullpen. Then you get Chris Sale back, possibly, and things are looking a lot better.”
Merloni heard the rumblings, which started a few weeks ago when things weren’t looking so good, that the Sox may want to deal Paxton, Kenley Jansen and Alex Verdugo for some high-end prospects.
Merloni might’ve been on board, but believes that would be a hard-sell for the “hot” Sox.
“Paxton would’ve been the obvious guy, who would attract a lot of attention, but if you do that now you are basically waving the white flag on the season,” said Merloni.
Because Verdugo has another year of arbitration in 2024, and his having a borderline All-Star-caliber season, his value will never be higher.
“Do you sign Verdugo to a long-term deal? How much?” said Merloni. “The Red Sox have a potentially a good looking core going forward with (Jarren) Duran, (Rafael) Devers, (Triston) Casas, Story, (Masataka) Yoshida, (Connor) Wong and Verdugo. That’s a pretty good group.”
Merloni said he would bet against the Red Sox selling, with Adam Duvall probably finding a new home because of the wealth of outfielders now with Duran’s play.
Hernandez might not have a place to play either, unless he remains as a utility guy.
“As crazy as this sounds, if the Red Sox got the sixth spot, they would open with the winner of the (A.L.) Central division, a team the Red Sox will be better than,” said Merloni. “Then, they are in the Top 4. and every team is flawed. As crazy as this would’ve sounded a few weeks ago, if the Red Sox fill a few gaps they could beat any of them.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.