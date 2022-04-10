Garrett Whitlock is going to be pitching in Boston for many years to come.
The Red Sox announced on Sunday that they've signed Whitlock to a four-year contract extension covering the 2023-26 seasons, and that the deal also includes club options for 2027 and 2028, which could potentially buy out his first two years of free agency. According to multiple reports, Whitlock is guaranteed $18.75 million and if both club options are picked up and he achieves certain incentives, he could earn as much as $44.5 million over six years.
It's a well deserved reward for one of Boston's brightest young stars, and the deal could wind up being a slam dunk win for both sides.
For Whitlock, the deal caps off a meteoric rise from obscurity and guarantees him generational wealth barely two years after his career looked like it might never get off the ground.
Originally a prospect in the Yankees organization, Whitlock didn't pitch for a year and a half after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2019. Between that and the pandemic wiping out the 2020 season, Whitlock fell off New York's radar and he was left exposed by the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft.
The Red Sox picked him up prior to 2021 and Whitlock has done nothing but reward that faith ever since. Last season as a rookie Whitlock led the club with 73.1 relief innings, posted an incredible 1.96 ERA, had 81 strikeouts against only 17 walks and eventually emerged as the team's closer down the stretch.
Boston eventually expects Whitlock to earn a spot in the starting rotation, and that's where this deal potentially becomes a massive win for the Red Sox as well.
Whitlock has the potential to become a star, and if he moves to the rotation and enjoys anywhere near the level of success he's had as a reliever, he'll become arguably the most valuable commodity in the sport. He would be an affordable, homegrown starting pitcher producing at a level that typically costs teams tens of millions of dollars to approximate on the open market.
And the Red Sox have him under contract potentially through the 2028 season.
It can't be overstated what a competitive advantage this deal could become for the Red Sox. Much like having a top quarterback signed on a rookie deal gives NFL teams extra money to shore up other positions on the roster, having a quality starter signed at such a bargain price will allow the Red Sox to invest more heavily elsewhere on the roster throughout the remainder of the decade.
When Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks about building towards sustainable success, this is exactly what he's talking about. Whitlock is a key part of Boston's future, and now he and the Red Sox can look forward to what should hopefully be a long and fruitful marriage throughout the remainder of this decade.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.