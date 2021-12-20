The Red Sox have finalized their big league coaching staff for the 2022 season, with Peter Fatse's promotion to hitting coach and Ramón Vázquez's to first base coach among the highlights.
Fatse takes over for Tim Hyers, who served as Red Sox hitting coach the past four seasons before leaving for the Texas Rangers. Under Hyers the Red Sox boasted the top ranked offense in baseball between 2018-21, but Fatse played a role in that success as well, serving as the team's assistant hitting coach in 2020 and 2021.
In addition, the Red Sox also hired Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal as assistant hitting coaches. Ortiz, who will also serve as an interpreter, was a 14-year pro who played 60 games with the Red Sox in 1993-94 and most recently spent the last three seasons as the Rangers hitting coach. Rosenthal spent the last five seasons as a minor league hitting coach in the Houston Astros system, most recently at Triple-A Sugar Land from 2019-21.
Vázquez takes over as first base coach for Tom Goodwin after spending 2021 as a quality control coach and interpreter. The former big league infielder will also coordinate the club's base running instruction.
Two other additions to the staff include Andy Fox as major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly as major league staff assistant. Fox previously served as minor league infield coordinator from 2011-21 and assistant field coordinator from 2019-21, while Brenly has served as a Red Sox bullpen catcher since 2016.
Will Venable (bench coach), Dave Bush (pitching coach), Kevin Walker (bullpen coach), Carlos Febles (third base coach) and Jason Varitek (game planning coordinator/catching coach) will resume their roles, with Venable also coordinating the club's outfield instruction.
"I feel fortunate to work with such a talented and diverse group of coaches," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "In addition to Luis and Ben bringing fresh perspectives from outside of our organization, I am excited for the new opportunities presented to Pete, Ramón, and Mike. Andy has been a valuable member of the Red Sox for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the major league staff. I look forward to working with this group to achieve the ultimate goal of winning another World Series."
