The Boston Red Sox today announced that the 2020 Spring Training exhibition season begins Friday, February 21 at JetBlue Park at "Fenway South" where the team plays a total of 18 home games, including 17 Grapefruit League games and a game against the Northeastern University Huskies.
For the 18th consecutive year, the team opens its exhibition season Friday, February 21, with its game against the Northeastern University Huskies. The Grapefruit League schedule launches the following day at JetBlue Park on Saturday, February 22, against the Tampa Bay Rays. The matchup is the first of five contests against the Rays with games at JetBlue Park also taking place on March 13 and 19. The Red Sox will travel to Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte on February 24 and March 11.
The Red Sox will face their American League East rival New York Yankees at JetBlue Park on Friday, February 29, at JetBlue Park and will travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday, March 3. Other division matchups include four games against the Baltimore Orioles, and two against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Red Sox will host their Lee County Commissioners Cup rival, the Minnesota Twins, at JetBlue Park on March 8 and March 22. A total of five matchups will take place between the cross-town foes with the Red Sox heading to Hammond Stadium on February 24, 28, and March 20.
The 2020 season is the Red Sox’ ninth at JetBlue Park.
Go to www.mlb.com/redsox/schedule/2020-02/list to get the entire list of games. Times will be announced at a later date.
