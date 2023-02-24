For years Major League Baseball’s economic model has relied on traditional cable to distribute its games across the country.
But as more and more households abandon cable in favor of streaming services, the foundation is starting to show cracks.
Amid such a rapidly changing media landscape, the Boston Red Sox may prove to be industry pioneers.
Last season the Red Sox became the first MLB club to debut a direct-to-consumer streaming platform. In-market fans could subscribe to NESN 360 and access all live games with or without a cable subscription. The $30 per month price tag was steep, but for the first time “cord cutters” had a way to follow their team.
“The way the world is going so we wanted to make sure we had that offering out in the market,” said Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. “The fan feedback for customers and subscribers has been positive and we’ll continue to grow that product as we go forward.”
The move also opened a valuable new revenue stream for the Red Sox, who now stand as a significant outlier in a broadcast landscape rife with uncertainty.
Earlier this month Diamond Sports Group, the corporate parent of 19 Bally Sports channels that carry the games of 14 MLB teams, announced it would miss a $140 million debt payment and is likely headed for bankruptcy. Though contingencies are in place and it’s unlikely any clubs’ games will cease being broadcast, the situation could still potentially upend the business of nearly half the league’s teams and further exacerbate the financial gulf between rich and poor clubs.
In response, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the formation of a new “economic reform committee” that will aim to explore ways to reduce the long-running disparity between haves and have-nots. The committee will consist exclusively of owners and finding a new media distribution model will be among its top priorities.
“It came out of a recognition of a couple of issues — one new, one old — that were particularly acute for us,” commissioner Rob Manfred told The Athletic. “The new one’s the local media situation. I think that people see it as an opportunity to rethink the revenue side of the house a little bit, which has been hard in our sport.”
While Diamond Sports’ financial woes present a problem, they’ve also opened the door for MLB to address one of its most intractable issues — TV blackouts. Current regional sports network agreements largely ban streaming, and fans of out-of-market clubs are also restricted in the content they’re able to access.
If MLB is able to get out from under its current RSN obligations, it may gain the ability to take a page out of the Red Sox playbook by creating an MLB-wide streaming service, which would greatly expand fans’ ability to watch games regardless of where they live.
Such a service would be enthusiastically received by fans, particularly in places like Iowa where as many as six clubs are currently subject to blackout restrictions, but it may run into opposition from another group — the rich clubs who have already cornered their respective markets.
With that being the case it’s hardly a surprise that several big market owners — Red Sox principle owner John Henry reportedly among them — will have a seat at the table on this new committee. The group will also explore other avenues to create more parity, possibly including some kind of salary cap concept, though that would be forcefully opposed by players during the next labor negotiations in 2026.
Earlier this week Kennedy said the club is supportive of the committee’s goals.
“Kudos to Commissioner Manfred for working to address some of the challenges that we have with our economic system,” Kennedy said. “I’ll just say it’s really important for the Red Sox to support the commissioners efforts. John and [chairman Tom Werner] are a part of many of the important committees at the MLB level. They collectively have I think 60 or 70 years in the game and Commissioner Manfred leans on John and Tom a lot when he’s tackling important issues facing the game.”
As for their own streaming product, Kennedy said NESN 360’s launch was a success and they’re excited about its potential going forward.
If its growth continues, it could eventually provide a blueprint for other clubs to follow.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.