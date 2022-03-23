Tuesday was the deadline for MLB clubs to reach agreements with arbitration-eligible players on new salaries for the upcoming season. The Red Sox reportedly have finalized new salaries with all five of their eligible players, a list that most notably includes Rafael Devers.
In doing so, the two sides will not need to go to an arbitration hearing in the middle of the season to determine their pay for 2022.
According to reports by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox will pay Devers $11.2 million in 2022, Alex Verdugo $3.55 million, Nick Pivetta $2.65 million, Christian Arroyo $1.2 million and Josh Taylor $1.025 million.
Another agreement that will interest local fans, the San Francisco Giants and Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski agreed to a $3.7 million salary for the upcoming season. That total is by far the highest salary of the 31-year-old former St. John’s Prep star’s career and is nearly triple his career earnings between 2019-21.
Among the other notable arbitration settlements from around baseball, the New York Mets agreed to a $10.2 million salary with Edwin Diaz and $7.4 million with slugger Pete Alonso.
Also, Philadelphia reached an agreement with Rhys Hoskins ($7.7 million), Milwaukee with Brandon Woodruff ($6.8 million) and NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes ($6.5 million), the New York Yankees with shortstop Gleyber Torres ($6.25 million) and Cleveland with ace Shane Bieber ($6 million).
Sox claim Tyler
The Red Sox bolstered their minor league pitching depth on Tuesday, claiming right-hander Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioning him to Triple-A Worcester.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox cut bait with one of the prospects acquired in the Mitch Moreland trade from 2020, designating infielder Hudson Potts for assignment.
Tyler, originally a 20th round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2018 MLB Draft, spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City in the Angels system. The 25-year-old made his major league debut down the stretch and posted a 2.92 ERA in five relief appearances with the Angels.
Potts, 23, played in 78 games at Double-A Portland in 2021, batting .217 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI while primarily playing third base. He was acquired alongside outfielder Jeisson Rosario from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Moreland and appeared in five Grapefruit League games for the Red Sox this spring.
Hill, Whitlock shine
The games may be meaningless but the Red Sox kept rolling on Tuesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to stay unbeaten on the spring.
Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock, both competing for a spot in the Red Sox starting rotation, each turned in two scoreless innings. Hill allowed two hits with a walk and two strikeouts to earn the win. Whitlock had three hits and two walks along with three strikeouts while hitting as high as 98 mph on the radar gun.
The Red Sox also got a good showing from Matt Barnes, who pitched a perfect fifth in relief of Whitlock with one strikeout. Lefty Austin Davis also helped his case for a spot in the bullpen with two scoreless innings to close out the save.
Among the day’s other highlights:
- kept his hot spring going with a two-run double in the top of the third. Dalbec, who got the start at third base, finished 1 for 2 with no walks or strikeouts and now has a .444 average and 1.222 OPS on the spring.
Catching prospect
- made his first appearance of the spring and delivered an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Hernandez spent last season at Double-A and has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the organization’s top prospects.
hit a solo home run for Boston in the top of the eighth. The 24-year-old outfielder was an eighth round pick out of Florida in the 2019 MLB Draft and moved from Low-A Salem up to Double-A Portland over the course of last season.
