The Red Sox still have lots of work to do. Chaim Bloom has indicated that when the lockout ends there will be plenty of areas the team is looking to improve, and one thing he specifically cited as a priority is additional quality bullpen arms.
“We still would like to add more pitching. We’ve got some guys who can fill multiple roles but as far as short relievers that’s something we have yet to address in meaningful fashion,” Bloom said just before the lockout began. “We’re going to continue to look at doing that.”
It was clear by the end of last season that the Red Sox bullpen was undermanned, and with incumbents Adam Ottavino and Hansel Robles both now unrestricted free agents the unit obviously needs even more help. So what could the Red Sox do? Here’s where things stand and some options Bloom might have going forward.
A teetering Jenga tower
If the season began today the Red Sox bullpen would be perilously shallow. Assuming he doesn’t wind up in the starting rotation, Garrett Whitlock would be the favorite to remain the team’s closer, and Matt Barnes is another potential high-leverage option assuming he can rediscover his form after last year’s second half meltdown.
If the liberal use of the word “assuming” in that sentence makes you uncomfortable, well, it should.
Should either Whitlock or Barnes falter the team would be in a really tight spot. We saw it happen last year down the stretch, making Alex Cora’s aggressive use of starters out of the pen as much a necessity as a strategic decision.
The good news is Boston does have plenty of depth further down. Josh Taylor returns as the top lefty. Ryan Brasier was really good down the stretch after missing nearly the entire season due to injury and Hirokazu Sawamura was solid before running out of steam late in the season. At least one of Darwinzon Hernandez or Austin Davis should stick as lefties and whichever of Michael Wacha and Tanner Houck doesn’t wind up in the rotation will provide a multi-inning option. Others like Phillips Valdez, Eduard Bazardo or Michael Feliz could factor in as well, as could prospects like Kaleb Ort or Durbin Feltman.
A well stocked market
While many of the top free agent relievers have already signed, there are still a number of quality arms available. Longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is the headliner, but others like Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and old friend Joe Kelly are out there as well.
One particularly interesting possibility is a reunion with Collin McHugh, who technically was a member of the Red Sox in 2020 but who opted out due to the pandemic and signed with Tampa Bay for 2021. McHugh was terrific with the Rays last year, posting a 1.55 ERA in 64 innings while striking out 74 and walking only 12. He was used by the Rays similar to how the Red Sox used Whitlock, bringing him in for two innings at a time, and he could serve a similar role in Boston if Whitlock indeed remains the closer.
The Red Sox could also stick with the familiar and bring back Adam Ottavino or Hansel Robles, both of whom remain unsigned.
Let’s make a deal
How about if the Red Sox wanted to swing a trade? Who might be worth pursuing?
Brewers closer Josh Hader (1.23 ERA, 102 strikeouts in 58.2 innings) has been floated as a trade candidate and would be an instant game-changer, and Craig Kimbrel could be on the move after spending the second half with the White Sox. They would obviously command a hefty price, but other impactful relievers could presumably be had for less.
One good place to start might be the Oakland Athletics, who are entering fire sale mode and might be willing to part with closer Lou Trivino. He’s still under team control for three years and is projected to earn $2.9 million in arbitration this coming season. Or, you could always place a call to the perennially rebuilding Baltimore Orioles, who have both Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott. Like Trivino, they’re both under team control for another three years and could help fortify the bullpen for years to come.
