Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy knows the discourse surrounding his club isn't good.
He was on stage at last month's Winter Weekend when club decision makers were heckled by unhappy fans. He's seen the projections pegging the Red Sox as a last place team once again. He's read principle owner John Henry's recent comments decrying the negativity as product of a "false narrative" that the Red Sox aren't willing to spend at a high level or make long-term financial commitments to top players.
Whether any of that is true or justified, Kennedy acknowledged the perception is real and that's it's at least partly a mess of the club's own making.
"I think we can do a better job of explaining our strategy and our plan for the club, which is to spend aggressively at the major league level, which we have, continue to invest in our infrastructure, our scouting, our player development, our analytics, medical, nutrition, so on and so forth," Kennedy said. "That's really on us, because obviously the facts are that we have continued to invest, we're investing at the highest level in all of Major League Baseball and the difference is the results haven't been there on the field."
Where you fall on the question of the club's investment is largely a matter of perspective. The Red Sox have continuously boasted one of baseball's highest payrolls and recently signed Rafael Devers to the biggest contract in team history, but the club also failed to retain a number of other homegrown stars and in recent years haven't been players at the top of the free agent marketplace.
But as far as changing the conversation around the Red Sox, Kennedy said that part is simple. They need to win, and on that front he's more optimistic than most about the team's chances.
"I look up and down the roster, I look at the rotation, I look at the enhancements to the bullpen and with good health and good fortune I think we'll be right back in there contending in the American League East," Kennedy said. "Obviously we understand when you have a disappointing down year like we did last year that there are going to be naysayers and doubters and that comes with the territory. We've had that in the past and we've had the ability to turn things around quickly in the past and we hope that's exactly what the 2023 Red Sox are going to do."
That work has officially begun.
Monday the Red Sox held their first full squad workouts, kicking off a five-week marathon that will culminate Opening Day on March 30. As part of the formal start of the preseason the Red Sox also held their annual team meeting, during which Kennedy and a number of other club leaders and team legends addressed the team in hopes of setting the tone for the new year.
"It was a great start to the season. Our message was simple, all of us in the front office and in ownership are here to support the players," said Kennedy, adding that Pedro Martinez also gave an excellent speech highlighting the importance of culture and team chemistry. "The game is, always has been and always will be about the players on the field and we really see our job in the front office to do what we can to support them."
The team's message found a much more receptive audience internally, and Kennedy said whatever trepidation fans might have isn't showing up on the club's bottom line. Kennedy said ticket sales are currently up 4.5% relative to this point last season, and overall the club has sold more than 1.4 million tickets despite coming off a last place finish.
"We're very, very grateful for that and if we get off to a good start and we're competitive I think our fans will be right there with us the way they always have been," Kennedy said.
Kennedy understands the Red Sox have a difficult road ahead of them. They still play in one of baseball's strongest divisions and will be looking to integrate nearly a dozen newcomers with varying levels of big league experience into the fold. Yet as tough as it's been to sell this group to a skeptical public, he's confident in the Red Sox and believes they're ready to start doing their talking on the field.
"We appreciate our fans' support and we recognize that we've done a lot of talking in the offseason. Maybe we haven't delivered our message as crisply and clearly as we should have. Maybe it's time to do less talking and have the attention turned to the game on the field," Kennedy said. "I would say thank you to our fans who have stuck with us through what was a difficult 2022. There is a great vibe down here and it all started this morning. So we're excited about 2023."
