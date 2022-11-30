For the first time in more than 120 years, the Red Sox will wear advertising on their uniforms during games.
Starting next season all Red Sox uniforms will feature a MassMutual logo on one of the sleeves, the most visible part of the club's new 10-year partnership with the Springfield-based insurance company announced Wednesday at Fenway Park.
The deal will make MassMutual the signature partner of the Red Sox, and in addition to the uniform patch there will also be a large MassMutual sign posted atop the Jumbotron in center field, replacing the John Hancock logo that has been featured for the past two decades.
Baseball's embrace of uniform advertisements marks a groundbreaking shift for America's most tradition-oriented sport. Unlike in international soccer, where advertisements have long featured prominently on uniforms, many MLB club's uniforms have remained largely unchanged for decades and not long ago the idea of adding advertisements would have been considered unthinkable.
That has slowly begun to change as other leagues have successfully adopted uniform advertisements, and in recent years both the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins have added sponsor logos on their jerseys.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy called the advertisements an important change and that the club has been exploring potential partners since jersey ads were first approved last March as part of baseball's new labor agreement. He said the club was highly selective about who it was willing to feature on its uniforms and they had a long list of requirements, including deep ties to the local community and shared values of inclusivity.
"The Red Sox jersey is the most visible and central representation of our club and we could not think of a better partner to feature on it," Kennedy said.
Kennedy added that the advertisements will also be a significant new source of revenue. According to a report by the Sports Business Journal last summer, the deal could pay the Red Sox as much as $17 million per year.
"For the baseball industry it's huge, it opens up a new revenue opportunity that didn't exist before and at the end of the day huge credit to Commissioner Manfred for pushing forward on this," Kennedy said. "We needed this new opportunity. Our job is to grow the game and that includes growing the revenue opportunity and which ultimately gets reinvested back into players and into our ballparks and facilities, it's a great thing for baseball and we're excited about it."
The new patches will be four inches long and will either be black or white depending on the uniform's color. The patches will debut in spring training, and according to a Red Sox spokesperson there will be no additional uniform changes and all sets used last season will return.
That includes the red and blue alternates, the yellow City Connect jersey and the "Boston Strong" home alternate traditionally worn on Patriots Day.
The new MassMutual sign in center field will also be 80 feet long and will feature dynamic LED capabilities, which will allow it to change color and display patterns and visual effects like an American flag during the National Anthem.
